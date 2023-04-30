Sports

Tushar Deshpande races to 17 scalps in IPL 2023: Stats

Chennai Super Kings pacer Tushar Deshpande was the pick of the bowlers as he finished with 3/49 against the Punjab Kings in match number 41 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Deshpande, who has been in stellar form this season, tried his best to stop PBKS. But the visitors won the thriller by four wickets. Here are the stats.

A valiant effort from Deshpande

The CSK pacer got the crucial breakthrough of Shikhar Dhawan upfront and handed the hosts a huge boost. He was taken to the cleaners by Liam Livingstone, but Deshpande had the last laugh when he dismissed the English batter in the 16th over. Lastly, he bowled a slower ball and outfoxed Jitesh Sharma, who was caught at the boundary.

A look at his overall IPL numbers

Like most players, Deshpande has had a new life after joining CSK. He has now become the top wicket-taker this season with 17 scalps in nine matches at 21.35 (ER: 11.0). With this spell, he has tallied 21 wickets in 16 IPL appearances at an average of 29.71. His best IPL figures of 3/45 came against RCB this season.