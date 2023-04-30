Sports

IPL 2023, MI vs RR: Sanju Samson elects to bat

The Wankhede Stadium will host the match (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Mumbai Indians will face Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming match number 42 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 in Mumbai. RR are in the top four, while MI are struggling in eighth place with only three wins from seven games. Notably, this will be the 1000th fixture in the IPL history. RR skipper Sanju Samson has won the toss and elected to bat.

Pitch report, timing and streaming details

MI have only won one out of the three home matches this season. Against RR, they will hope to bounce back at Wankhede. The pitch here is conducive for batting, considering the quick outfield and shorter dimensions. However, the pacers will get some assistance with the new ball. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema for free.

A look at the head-to-head record

MI and RR have featured since the inaugural season and they have played 27 matches in total. MI hold the edge with 14 wins in comparison to RR's 12. One match ended conclusively. In the last meeting, RR batted first and posted 158/6. MI chased it down in 19.2 overs, courtesy of a 39-ball 51 from Suryakumar Yadav. Riley Meredith finished with 2/24.

1,000th match in IPL

India's premier T20 league has reached the landmark of 1000 matches. RR, who are playing tonight, were the champions of the inaugural season (2008). Meanwhile, MI have won the tournament five times (2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019-20).

Archer and Boult come in

MI skipper Rohit confirmed two changes being made. Jofra Archer and Arshad Khan are back, in place of Jason Behrendorff and Arjun Tendulkar. For RR, Trent Boult is back.

Playing XIs of MI and RR

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan. Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.