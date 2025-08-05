Musk's Grok now lets you generate sexually explicit content

Elon Musk 's artificial intelligence (AI) company, xAI , has launched a new feature called Grok Imagine. The tool is available for all SuperGrok and Premium+ X subscribers on their iOS app. It can create images and videos from text/image prompts in just seconds. Notably, Grok Imagine comes with a "spicy mode" that lets users generate explicit content, including partial nudity.

Functionality A look at the tool Grok Imagine can create a 15-second video with native audio from text or image prompts. However, there are some restrictions on how explicit the content can be. Some of the more explicit prompts result in blurred-out images that are "moderated" and therefore inaccessible. Despite these limitations, semi-nude imagery can still be generated using this tool.

Timeline The feature's existence was leaked earlier The existence of a "spicy mode" in Grok Imagine was first reported by CNBC. The revelation came after xAI employee Mati Roy revealed it in a now-deleted post on X. The post read, "Grok Imagine videos have a spicy mode that can do nudity." This has raised concerns over the potential misuse of this feature and its implications for content moderation.

Celebrity content Generating celebrity content Grok Imagine also lets users create content featuring celebrities, from Donald Trump to Taylor Swift. However, there seem to be additional restrictions on this feature. For instance, when TechCrunch attempted to create an image of a pregnant Trump using Grok Imagine, the tool only produced pictures of Trump holding a baby or next to a pregnant woman.