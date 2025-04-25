Musk's xAI faces backlash over air pollution from Memphis facility
What's the story
Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company, xAI, is at the center of a pollution controversy in Memphis, Tennessee.
The company has been operating a massive supercomputer to support its operations in the city since last summer.
However, the residents and environmental activists allege that this facility has become one of the largest air polluters in the county.
Permit issues
xAI accused of operating without permits
The Southern Environmental Law Center recently revealed that to help power its supercomputer, xAI quietly installed at least 35 portable methane gas turbines, without the required air permits.
The center learned of this by analyzing satellite images of the xAI facility.
These turbines are reportedly major contributors to toxic and carcinogenic pollution, with enough capacity to power an entire city.
Mayor's defense
Memphis mayor defends xAI amid pollution allegations
Defending xAI in a public forum, Memphis Mayor Paul Young said that not all gas generators were being used by the company.
He also added that the company has an application pending with the Shelby County Health Department to operate 15 of these generators.
"There are 35, but only 15 are on," Young said. "The other ones are stored on-site."
Reaction
Southern Environmental Law Center reacts to xAI's turbine operation
Amanda Garcia, a senior attorney for the Southern Environmental Law Center, condemned xAI's actions.
She said it's "appalling" for xAI to operate over 30 methane gas turbines without any permits or public oversight.
Garcia further criticized xAI for not disclosing its operation of these polluting turbines at its South Memphis data center, leaving residents unaware of what was being released into their air they breathe every day.
Community response
Community divided over xAI's environmental impact
The community surrounding xAI's facility, which suffers from higher cancer and asthma rates, and lower life expectancy than the rest of the city, has been outspoken against the company. They have demanded stricter regulations on xAI.
Over the last week, thousands of residents received flyers downplaying pollution from xAI's gas turbines.
These were sent by an anonymous group called "Facts Over Fiction," which claimed these turbines are "cleaner tech" and "minor" polluters since they run on gas instead of diesel/coal.
Information campaign
Local representative criticizes misinformation about xAI's turbines
Justin Pearson, a Tennessee state representative from this area of Memphis, slammed the flyers for "lying to us about xAI's methane gas pollution."
He encouraged community members to attend today's public hearing.
Pearson stressed that "clean air is a human right and the [Shelby County Health Department] has a duty to protect the air we breathe."