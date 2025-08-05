'Shri Ram, Kauwwa'—Fake residence applications surge in Bihar amid SIR  

In a bizarre turn of events, officials inthe Khagariaa district of Bihar have discovered fake applications for residence certificates under the names of Hindu deities Lord Ram and Goddess Sita, as well as a crow. The application for "Shri Ram" had his father's name as Dashrath and his mother's name as Kaushalya. Ayodhya was mentioned as the village, but Khagaria was given as the district instead of Uttar Pradesh.

Deity details Same mobile number used in both applications Similarly, another application was submitted under the name "Shrimati Mata Sita."She had Raja Janak and Rani Sunaina as her parents, with Ayodhya as her address in Khagaria district. The same fake mobile number was used in both applications: 9999999999. These applications have been rejected by officials who have also filed a police case against unidentified persons involved in this incident.

Other applications Application submitted under name 'Kauwwa' In another strange case, an online application was submitted under the name "Kauwwa" (crow). The applicant's father was listed as Kawwa Singh, and mother as Maina (Myna) Singh. This application included a photo of a crow. Earlier, a residence certificate had been issued in the name of "Dog Babu," with a smiling photo of a Golden Retriever.

Certificate controversy Dog Babu certificate linked to official documents Although canceled within minutes, the "Dog Babu" certificate was linked to official documents of a woman from Delhi. Her Aadhaar and other documents were used without her consent, indicating a possible data breach or tampering. Patna District Magistrate Thiyagarajan called this incident "very serious" and confirmed an FIR had been filed against those involved in issuing the fake certificates.

