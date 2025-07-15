Tesla Model Y costs ₹6L more in Gurugram than Delhi!

Tesla has launched its Model Y SUV in India, with two variants available: the Rear-Wheel Drive version (RWD) priced at ₹59.89 lakh and the Long Range RWD at ₹67.89 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the on-road prices vary significantly between cities due to different local taxes and charges. In Gurugram, buyers pay a whopping ₹5.7 lakh more than those in Delhi or Mumbai for the same vehicle.

Tax breakdown On-road price breakdown In Gurugram, the on-road price of the Model Y RWD is ₹66,76,831. This is mainly due to Haryana's high road tax and registration fees of ₹5,77,141 on the vehicle. In comparison, Mumbai and Delhi have much lower road tax and fees at ₹7,500 and ₹7,000 respectively. All three cities do include a 1% Tax Collected at Source (TCS) of ₹59,890, and a service fee of ₹50,000 (including GST) and FASTag charge of ₹800.

Duty impact Import duties double price in India Tesla's pricing in India is also affected by import duties on completely built units (CBUs), which can be as high as 100%. This nearly doubles the price of the car compared to its US base price of $44,990 (around ₹38.6 lakh). The Model Y starts at CNY 263,500 in China and €45,970 in Germany.