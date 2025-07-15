Tesla Model Y costs ₹6L more in Gurugram than Delhi!
What's the story
Tesla has launched its Model Y SUV in India, with two variants available: the Rear-Wheel Drive version (RWD) priced at ₹59.89 lakh and the Long Range RWD at ₹67.89 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the on-road prices vary significantly between cities due to different local taxes and charges. In Gurugram, buyers pay a whopping ₹5.7 lakh more than those in Delhi or Mumbai for the same vehicle.
Tax breakdown
On-road price breakdown
In Gurugram, the on-road price of the Model Y RWD is ₹66,76,831. This is mainly due to Haryana's high road tax and registration fees of ₹5,77,141 on the vehicle. In comparison, Mumbai and Delhi have much lower road tax and fees at ₹7,500 and ₹7,000 respectively. All three cities do include a 1% Tax Collected at Source (TCS) of ₹59,890, and a service fee of ₹50,000 (including GST) and FASTag charge of ₹800.
Duty impact
Import duties double price in India
Tesla's pricing in India is also affected by import duties on completely built units (CBUs), which can be as high as 100%. This nearly doubles the price of the car compared to its US base price of $44,990 (around ₹38.6 lakh). The Model Y starts at CNY 263,500 in China and €45,970 in Germany.
Showroom launch
Tesla opens 1st Indian showroom
Tesla has opened its first Indian showroom at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attended the event and expressed hope that Tesla would set up R&D and manufacturing facilities in India. The Model Y RWD has a WLTP-certified range of 455km with a 0-100km/h acceleration time of 5.9 seconds, while the Long Range variant offers an extended range of 533km and faster acceleration to 100km/h in just 5.6 seconds.