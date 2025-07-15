Bengaluru: Traveling via auto will now cost you more

The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) of Bengaluru has announced a hike in auto fares, effective from August 1. The revised fare structure will only be applicable within the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits. The base fare for the first two kilometers will increase from ₹30 to ₹36. After that, the fare will be charged at ₹18 per kilometer, which is a ₹3 increase over the previous rate.

Fare details Night surcharge and waiting charges included in new fare A night-time surcharge of 50% will be applicable between 10:00pm and 5:00am, making the fare 1.5 times higher than the normal rate. The first five minutes of waiting are free, after which ₹10 shall be charged for every additional 15 minutes of wait time. Up to 20kg of luggage is free, beyond which ₹10 will be charged per extra kilogram, with a maximum limit of 50kg.

Regulation enforcement Drivers to display approved fare list in vehicles The RTA has mandated that the original approved fare list be displayed prominently in every autorickshaw. Also, all auto meters have to be re-verified and stamped with the revised rates by October 31, 2025. This revision comes after a review process by the authority, and replaces the previous fare structure that was in place since November 2021.