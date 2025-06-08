What's the story

On June 4, 2025, a stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium left 11 dead and 56 injured during a Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) felicitation event.

A letter dated the same day has now revealed that police had raised concerns about potential security risks.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Legislature Security) M N Karibasavana Gowda sent the letter to G Sathyavathi, Secretary of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, among other officials.