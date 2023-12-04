Telangana CM, 2 deputy CMs to be sworn in today

By Snehadri Sarkar 04:29 pm Dec 04, 202304:29 pm

Congress to form government with one CM, 2 deputy CMs; swearing in today: Report

The Congress is set to form the state government in Telangana, with one chief minister and two deputy CMs taking their oaths on Monday, reported ETV Bharat. A Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting of the newly elected MLAs took place in Hyderabad's Gandhi Bhawan. It passed a resolution authorizing Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge to pick the next CM. Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and Telangana Congress head A Revanth Reddy, among other top party leaders, attended the meeting.

Why does this story matter?

The Congress registered a huge victory in Telangana by securing 64 seats in the 119-member state assembly, dethroning the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government. The result is being viewed as a much-needed boost for the grand old party, given its poor performance in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh ahead of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

MLAs want Congress chief to choose Telangana CM: Shivakumar

After Monday's meeting, Shivakuamar revealed that all the newly elected Congress MLAs unanimously decided to authorize National President Kharge to pick the new state CM. "All have decided that whatever the high command decides, we will go by that," the Karnataka deputy CM told the media. He also thanked the people of Telangana for voting in large numbers in favor of the Congress.

Reddy tipped to become next Telangana CM

Earlier on Monday, top Telangana Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao hinted that the party's state chief would become the next chief minister. "We will have to see what is decided in the CLP meeting," he told ANI. "Most probably, Revanth Reddy has chances to become the chief minister going by all the work he did," added Rao.

Know about Telangana CM's oath-taking ceremony

Separately, on Monday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) will submit a list of all victorious MLAs to Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. The oath-taking ceremony of the new chief minister and their cabinet ministers can take place only after the governor officially cancels the current legislative assembly. Moreover, it is unknown if the chief minister will take the oath alone on Monday or along with some other ministers.