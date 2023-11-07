Assembly elections: Polling begins in Chhattisgarh, Mizoram

1/9

Politics 4 min read

Assembly elections: Polling begins in Chhattisgarh, Mizoram

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan Edited by Ramya Patelkhana 07:00 am Nov 07, 202307:00 am

Polling has begun in Chhattisgarh and Mizoram amid tight security

Polling for the 2023 assembly elections in Chhattisgarh (first phase) and Mizoram began on Tuesday morning. Nearly 50 lakh voters will seal the fate of 397 candidates in Tuesday's polls. In a multi-cornered battle, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is aiming to dethrone the Congress in Chhattisgarh while the Mizo National Front (MNF)—a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) constituent—is fighting to retain power in Mizoram.

2/9

Why does this story matter?

In Mizoram, the MNF is confident of retaining power amid neighboring Manipur's violence issue, which has impacted the BJP's prospects. Though the MNF is part of the BJP-led NDA, the parties currently don't have any tie-ups in Mizoram. The Zoram People's Party (ZPM) is banking on its promise of providing a corruption-free government. Meanwhile, in Chhattisgarh, the anti-incumbency factor might reportedly affect the Congress.

3/9

397 candidates in fray in crucial poll battles

At least 397 candidates are vying for assembly seats in both states. In Chhattisgarh, the polling is being held for 20 seats in the first phase, while for the remaining 70 constituencies, votes will be cast on November 17. The fight is primarily between the incumbent Congress and the BJP. In Mizoram, elections are being held in all 40 assembly seats on Tuesday.

4/9

Polling in Chhattisgarh in 2 time slots

The voting in Mizoram began at 7:00am on Tuesday and will continue till 4:00pm. In Chhattisgarh, however, the polling is being held in two slots: 10 constituencies will vote from 7:00am to 3:00pm, and the remaining will cast votes from 8:00am-5:00pm. Election results for both states, along with Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana going to polls this month, will be out on December 3.

5/9

In Chhattisgarh, Mayawati's BSP, JCC might spring surprise

Although Chhattisgarh will mainly be a Congress-BJP contest, some reports say the Congress—the single largest party in the 2018 elections—might lose its vote share. This comes amid anti-incumbency factors working against Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. His name was also linked to a Mahadev app betting scam recently. In such circumstances, Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) might gain some numbers.

6/9

Battle between MNF, ZPM, Congress, BJP

Coming to Mizoram, the MNF's Zoramthanga is the incumbent chief minister. The party has to battle the ZPM, Congress, and BJP to retain power. Currently, the MNF has 26 seats, the Congress has five seats, and the BJP and the ZPM have one seat each in the assembly. Besides the NDA, the MNF is also a constituent of the BJP-led North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA).

7/9

Chhattisgarh: Crucial seats to look out for

In Chhattisgarh, several top BJP and Congress leaders, including former CM and BJP leader Raman Singh from Rajanandgaon and Congress state chief Deepak Baij from Chitrakot, are in the fray in the first phase of polls. Baij is contesting against BJP leader Vinayak Goyal while Chhattisgarh Commerce and Industries Minister Kawasi Lakhma (Congress) is contesting from the Naxalism-affected Sukma district's Konta.

8/9

Congress, BJP claim to have given good SC, ST representation

The Congress claimed, of its 90 Chhattisgarh candidates, 33 belong to Scheduled Tribes (ST), 29 to Other Backward Classes (OBC), 15 from the general category, 10 from Scheduled Castes (SC), and three from minorities. Meanwhile, the BJP said 33 of its candidates were from the OBC category, 30 from STs, and 10 from SCs. The Congress also said 14 of its candidates were women.

9/9

Additional security arrangements in place

In both states, additional security has been sent to ensure smooth polling. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has deployed 50 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in Mizoram. In Chhattisgarh, a total of 149 polling stations within the Bijapur, Narayanpur, Antagarh, Dantewada, and Konta constituencies have been relocated to the nearest police stations and security camps due to threats from Naxals.