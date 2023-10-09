'Right time': ECI dodges question on J&K election dates

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 08:15 pm Oct 09, 202308:15 pm

ECI has dodged question on Jammu and Kashmir election dates

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday said that elections in Jammu and Kashmir would be held at the "right time," keeping in mind the region's security situation. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar revealed this during a press conference where he announced the schedule for assembly polls in five states. Responding to a query, he said the commission would decide on the best time for the J&K polls, considering the security and other polls within the union territory.

Significance of Jammu and Kashmir elections

During the press conference, Kumar reportedly said, "We will inform [you] about holding assembly polls in J&K at the right time, keeping in view the security and other elections that are also due in the [union territory]." Before the Centre scrapped Article 370 and bifurcated it into two UTs—J&K (with legislature) and Ladakh (without legislature)—in August 2019, the erstwhile state was under the president's rule. Notably, the timing of J&K's elections would be crucial for its influence on national politics.

NC-Congress coalition sweeps Ladakh hill council polls

This comes a day after the National Conference (NC)-Congress alliance comfortably won the polls for the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil. While the NC won 12 seats, the Congress bagged 10 seats in the 30-member council. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and independents won two seats each. Four seats in the council have nominated members. Notably, the NC and Congress fought the LAHDC polls together in seats where the BJP has a significant presence.

BJP afraid of losing elections in J&K: Omar Abdullah

Upcoming assembly elections in 5 states

Separately, the assembly elections for Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram are set to be held between November 7 and November 30. Vote counting will take place on December 3, paving the way for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. These will be the final set of assembly polls before next year's Lok Sabha elections, making them vital for political parties as they gear up for the national electoral battle.