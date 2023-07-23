'Don't eat tomatoes': BJP minister's shocking statement on rising prices

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 23, 2023 | 09:00 pm 3 min read

BJP minister from UP advised people not to eat tomatoes amid price rise

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Uttar Pradesh minister, Pratibha Shukla, on Sunday asked people to stop eating tomatoes and start using lemons instead amid the price hike, saying this would help bring down the prices inevitably. Her statement drew flak from opposition parties, with the Congress terming it as the BJP's admission of its failure in controlling the prices of the staple vegetable.

Why does this story matter?

Tomato prices spiraled within weeks from Rs. 10-15/kg in May to over Rs. 200/kg in June and July owing to supply disruption and low production due to extreme weather conditions. Following this, the government directed the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) and the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) to procure tomatoes and distribute them at retail outlets at discounted prices.

'People should grow tomatoes at home': BJP's Shukla

Talking about the price hike of tomatoes, Shukla said in a video statement, "If people stop eating whatever is costly, the prices will come down." The latest price hike is not new as it has been happening for years, she claimed, adding every problem has a solution. "People should grow tomatoes at home. You can also eat lemon instead of tomato," she added.

Congress calls Shukla's statement government's admission of failure

Shukla's remarks attracted sharp criticism from the Congress, which interpreted them as the "acceptance" of the government in UP that there was no way to bring the prices down. "Jo bhi cheez mehengi hai use khana chod dijiye—this advice is coming from a minister of Uttar Pradesh. In the race of being indifferent, you have defeated your colleagues; congratulations," tweeted Congress leader Supriya Shrinate.

Watch: Shukla speaking about price rise of tomatoes

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman faced similar critism in 2019

In 2019, when prices of onions were on the rise, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman faced similar criticism after claiming to be from a family that had nothing to do with onions. She was responding to questions in the Lok Sabha on the spike in onion prices in India. Opposition leaders recently recalled Sitharaman's comments as tomato prices surged over the past few weeks.

Current scenario of tomato prices

Tomato prices continue to remain high across the country, with one kilogram still costing more than Rs. 120 on average, said reports. Fresh tomato crop arrival from Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra is expected to lower tomato prices soon, said the central government. On the other hand, several incidents of looting, theft, and hijacking of tomatoes were reported across the country as the prices rose.

