TN governor's U-turn 'more insidious' than minister's 'illegal sacking': Congress

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 01, 2023 | 01:39 pm 3 min read

Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji was arrested by ED on June 14

Congress leader Manish Tewari on Saturday said Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi's decision to hold back state minister V Senthil Balaji's dismissal from the cabinet was "more insidious" than his "illegal sacking." His statement came two days after Ravi dismissed Balaji on corruption charges but paused his order within five hours. The incident led to a full-on government versus governor war in the state.

Tewari demands Ravi's dismissal by president

In a tweet, Tewari also asked why the governor was taking legal advice from the attorney general instead of the advocate general. Notably, an advocate general is the highest law officer in a state, and an attorney general is the highest law officer in the country. On Friday, Tewari also demanded Ravi's dismissal by President Droupadi Murmu for his "unconstitutional" action.

Governor's explanation for his U-turn

In a letter to Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Thursday, Ravi explained his U-turn on the order. "I have been advised by the Union minister of home affairs that it would be prudent to seek the opinion of the attorney general also," he stated. His move came weeks after Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged cash-for-jobs scam case.

Governor has no powers: Stalin

Reacting to the governor's order, Stalin said the matter was not discussed with him beforehand. He also decided to proceed legally with the issue. Disregarding Ravi's decision, Stalin said, "The governor has no powers. We will face this legally." Moreover, Stalin made it clear that Balaji would continue as a minister without a portfolio even if he was dismissed.

BJP reminds Stalin of similar dismissal request in 2018

Following the chaos, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief for Tamil Nadu, K Annamalai, issued a statement, saying his party would reserve its comments on the dismissal of Balaji. However, Annamalai also reminded Stalin that as an opposition leader in 2018, he wanted the governor to sack a minister as well. "What has changed between then and now?" he asked.

ED arrested Balaji on June 14

To recall, the ED raided Balaji's premises in Chennai, Karur, and Erode on June 13. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader was then questioned for 18 hours straight and arrested by the probe agency on money laundering charges on June 14. However, he was retained as a minister without portfolio by Stalin, a decision that the governor had decided to override unilaterally.

