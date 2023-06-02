India

Karnataka government clears five guarantees promised by Congress

Written by Prateek Talukdar Jun 02, 2023, 07:53 pm 2 min read

The Karnataka government cleared five guarantees that the Congress promised before elections

The newly-elected Karnataka government cleared five "guarantees" that the Congress promised before the elections on Friday. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah assured that all five guarantees will be implemented in the present financial year "without any discrimination of caste or religion." He added that the free bus travel scheme for women will come into effect from June 11 and the free electricity scheme from July.

Why does this story matter?

The Congress won the Karnataka Assembly election last month, unseating the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

In the run-up to the elections, the Congress made several promises and pledged to implement them timely.

However, different quarters have questioned the new government over the supposed delay in implementation, while the BJP has accused it of trying to undo its policies for vendetta politics.

What are schemes that Congress promised

Gruha Jyoti Yojana ensures free electricity up to 200 units to all households, while Gruha Lakshmi Yojana promises Rs. 2,000 monthly monetary assistance to women heads of every family. Under the Anna Bhagya Yojana, 10 kg of rice will be provided to each member of family below the poverty line (BPL). Women can travel for free on public transport buses under the Shakti Yojana.

Gruha Lakshmi Yojana to start from August 15

Unemployed graduates in Karnataka between the ages of 18 and 25 will get Rs. 3,000 every month under the Yuva Nidhi Yojana, while diploma holders in the same age group will receive Rs. 1,500 per month. While Anna Bhagya Yojana will be implemented from July 1, Gruha Lakshmi Yojana will come into effect from August 15, to mark the 76th Independence Day.

Beneficiaries will have to apply for schemes

"People need not pay for the first 200 units of electricity used in July, for which the bill will be generated in August. The average consumption of the previous year has been considered with a 10 percent addition to prevent misuse," Siddaramaiah said. However, consumers will have to pay the arrears. Beneficiaries will need to apply to avail the schemes.