Karnataka: Suspense continues on who next CM would be

Written by Snehadri Sarkar May 16, 2023, 10:26 am 3 min read

Shivakumar to reach Delhi today ahead of Congress's announcement on next Karnataka CM's name

The anticipation about the next Karnataka chief minister continues as state Congress head DK Shivakumar, one of the two rumored contenders for the post, is set to fly to New Delhi to present his case to the party's top leadership on Tuesday. Senior leader Siddaramaiah, who also seeks the top post, reached the national capital on Monday before the Congress made a decision.

Why does this story matter?

The Congress party registered a key victory in Karnataka by securing 135 seats in the South Indian state's 224-member Legislative Assembly.

With the 2024 Lok Sabha elections﻿ just a year away, this success is a major moral boost for the Congress.

However, the party now faces the task of selecting the state's next CM, which symbolizes its real battle after the electoral win.

Shivakumar canceled trips to Delhi earlier: Report

Earlier, Shivakumar reportedly canceled his trip to the national capital several times due to health issues. As per the news agency PTI, doctors were also seen at the Karnataka Congress chief's residence for a medical check-up. "I have some problem in the stomach. It's burning. It looks like some infection, and I have a fever. Please let me be free," said Shivakumar, per PTI.

Siddaramaiah reached Delhi on Monday to meet AICC leaders

On the other hand, Siddaramaiah met the top leadership of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Monday night at Lodhi Hotel in Delhi. However, the former Karnataka CM remained tight-lipped and didn't interact with media personnel after the meeting. On Monday evening, the 75-year-old leader reached the national capital via a special flight to meet the AICC leaders.

Congress's secret voting process to pick next Karnataka CM

The top Congress leadership, including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Sonia Gandhi, was briefed on Monday by a team of observers on the views of the newly-elected Karnataka MLAs. The team reportedly met all the victors and held a secret vote on Sunday. Moreover, the results of it have been presented to Kharge, who will take the final call.

Shivakumar v/s Siddaramaiah for Karnataka CM's post

Former CM Siddaramaiah is popular among all sections with mass appeal and has the experience of running a government of a full five-year term between 2013 and 2018. Meanwhile, Shivakumar has strong organizational capabilities and is considered a resourceful leader and the party's troubleshooter during tough times. He also has the backing of the dominant Vokkaliga community, its influential seers, and its leaders.