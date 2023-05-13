Politics

Karnataka election results 2023: Congress crosses halfway-mark in early trends

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 13, 2023, 10:50 am 2 min read

Congress has taken a lead in early trends in Karnataka Assembly election results

The countdown to the 2023 Karnataka Assembly election results has begun. According to early trends, the Congress has crossed the halfway mark, with the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trailing behind. The Congress is currently ahead in 115 seats, while the BJP is leading in 72 seats and the Janata Dal (Secular) in 30 seats, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI) website.

Celebrations have already started at Congress headquarters

Counting underway at 36 centers

The counting of votes in Karnataka is currently underway in 36 centers. It is a three-way contest between Basavaraj Bommai's ruling BJP government, the Congress led by Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, and HD Deve Gowda's JD(S). The Congress is currently ahead of the others.

Early trends on major seats

According to India Today, Karnataka Congress chief Shivakumar was ahead in the Kanakapura constituency, while BJP candidate R Ashoka was trailing after over two hours of vote counting. On the other side, prominent BJP politician and top Lingayat leader BS Yediyurappa's son BY Vijayendra was also trailing in the Shikaripura seat. However, Janardhan Reddy, a BJP candidate, was leading in the Gangavathi constituency.

Jagadish Shettar trailing, Priyank Kharge leading in respective seats

Of the 151 rural seats, Congress is leading in 65, BJP in 43, and JD(S) in 15, per India Today. In the urban belt, BJP is ahead in 13, Congress in 16, and JD(S) in one. Jagadish Shettar, a BJP defector running on a Congress ticket, is lagging in the Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency. In Chittapur, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's son, Priyank Kharge, is leading.

BJP leading in Bengaluru South; Congress ahead in Chamarajanagar

BJP candidates M Krishnappa and Sunil B Naik are reportedly leading in Bengaluru South and Bhatkal constituencies, respectively. On the other hand, Congress candidate C Puttarangashetty has gained a lead in Chamarajanagar, and BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan is ahead in Chamarajpet.