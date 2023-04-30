India

#MannKiBaat: Modi's 100th radio address going global with special broadcasts

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Apr 30, 2023, 10:49 am 3 min read

PM Narendra Modi is going global with 100th Mann Ki Baat radio address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio program Mann Ki Baat is completing 100 episodes on Sunday. The Centre has decided to hold its special screenings globally, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made elaborate arrangements for its broadcast in the country. The episode will also be broadcast live at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York and the Indian High Commission in London.

Why does this story matter?

Modi has addressed the country directly since 2014 through Mann Ki Baat—broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

This Sunday marks the 100th edition of the radio address, and Modi is expected to make big announcements and highlight his government's achievements ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

On Wednesday, a one-day conclave Mann Ki Baat@100 was also held ahead of the broadcast.

BJP makes arrangements for broadcast of 100th episode

The BJP has made extensive plans for the 100th edition of Mann Ki Baat to air on Sunday, according to reports. The party intends to set up facilities at 100 locations in each assembly constituency in BJP-ruled states throughout the country for people to listen to the prime minister's monthly radio program. The events are expected to be overseen by BJP MPs and MLAs.

'This has been a truly special journey,' says PM Modi

Raj Bhawans of BJP-ruled states to hold broadcast events

The BJP has aimed for the maximum outreach for the 100th episode, with party president Jagat Prakash Nadda overseeing the whole operation to ensure its success. The show would be broadcast in all Raj Bhawans, the official residences of governors, and chief ministerial residences of BJP leaders or their allies. The party has also roped in several non-political groups to broadcast it worldwide.

Special global screenings, live broadcast at UN headquarters planned

A Mann Ki Baat special broadcast event will also be held at the UN headquarters in New York. A broadcast for the Indian diaspora in New Jersey is also organized by the Consulate General of India in New York. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is slated to attend a special community event while on tour to Guyana, Panama, Colombia, and the Dominican Republic.

Tourism Ministry proposes unique commemorative initiative '100 Days of Action'

To commemorate the 100th episode of the radio program, the Union Tourism Ministry has proposed a unique program called "100 Episodes of Mann Ki Baat-100 Days of Action" through the Yuva Tourism Clubs. The ministry has already established 30,000 Yuva Tourism Clubs and plans to boost that number to 50,000 in 100 days, starting Monday.

A little about 'Mann Ki Baat' program

PM Modi addresses the people of the country on several issues in his Mann Ki Baat radio program. It debuted on October 3, 2014, and is aired on the All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD) networks on the last Sunday of every month at 11:00 am. The 100th edition of the 30-minute show will premiere on Sunday (April 30).