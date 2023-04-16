Politics

Curious case of ex-Governor Satya Pal Malik's anti-Modi government remarks

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Apr 16, 2023

Satya Pal Malik is not not new to bold and controversial statements against BJP-led Centre

Satya Pal Malik—former Jammu and Kashmir governor—was once a savior for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but is apparently now a "disgrace." Reason: Malik recently made severe allegations of corruption against the BJP-led Centre and claimed major security lapses led to the 2019 Pulwama attack, prompting sharp reactions from the party. The controversy also puts a spotlight on Malik's past statements and actions.

Why does this story matter?

Malik, who also previously served as the governor of Bihar, Goa, and Meghalaya, criticized PM Narendra Modi's government over various issues, including the farm laws and the Agnipath scheme.

In 2018, Malik raised eyebrows when he dissolved the erstwhile J&K state's Legislative Assembly despite political parties claiming the majority.

Some analysts say Malik saved the BJP from losing control in J&K with this move.

First, let's know about latest controversy around Malik's statements

Malik—who was J&K's governor in 2018-19 when the Pulwama attack happened and Article 370 was repealed—told Karan Thapar (for The Wire) Modi was "ill-informed" about Kashmir. He accused Modi of silencing him about the Union Home Affairs Ministry's failures that led to the Pulwama terrorist attack on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel. Malik also alleged Modi had "no real problem" with corruption.

Watch: Excerpt from Malik's controversial interview

BJP slammed Malik as 'disgraced governor'

After Malik's latest interview appeared online, opposition parties attacked the government using his comments. However, the ruling BJP sought to downplay Malik's statements. BJP I-T department head Amit Malviya reportedly slammed him as the "disgraced governor of Jammu and Kashmir." Malviya also tweeted Malik's old statement, in which he praised PM Modi as the "best PM" for J&K, to question his credibility and "U-turn."

BJP's Amit Malviya raised doubts over Malik's credibility

When Malik accused Modi government of worsening situation in country

In November 2022, while attacking the BJP government for launching the Agnipath recruitment scheme for armed forces, Malik said the Modi government was responsible for the worsening situation in the country. "The Agniveer scheme...is just a conspiracy to destroy the Kisan community because the children of farmers used to go to good positions in the army after being educated," he claimed, following nationwide protests.

Former Meghalaya governor's scathing claims over farm laws

Malik also chastised the Centre over the non-implementation of a minimum support price (MSP) for farmers' produce. In August 2022, he claimed farmer schemes wouldn't see the light of day owing to Modi's friend—businessman Gautam Adani. "You cannot defeat the farmer of this country. You cannot scare him...since you cannot send ED or Income-Tax officers, how will you scare the farmer?" he had questioned.

'Blame Centre if anything happens': Malik over security downgrade

In March 2023, Malik accused the Centre of reducing his security protection as he supported farmers' protests against the three central farm laws and opposed the Agnipath scheme. He alleged that instead of Z+ security, only a personal security officer would be assigned to him.

Praised Rahul Gandhi, extended support to Samajwadi Party

In September, Malik lauded Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for launching the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, saying he was doing a "good job" and also hoped for some "good outcomes" from it. Separately, soon after retiring as Meghalaya's governor last year, he unexpectedly expressed his support for the Samajwadi Party against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) administration ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.