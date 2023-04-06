Politics

13 Opposition parties to skip Lok Sabha speaker's 'tea meet'

Thirteen opposition parties, including the Congress, will skip the "Evening Tea" meeting hosted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on the last day of the Budget session of the Parliament on Thursday, ANI reported. Earlier in the day, the Opposition took out a "Tricolor March" from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk, claiming that "democracy was under attack" under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

Budget session proceedings remained disrupted

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha adjourned sine die on Thursday following protests by the Opposition. Since the Budget session began on March 13, the Opposition's demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the Adani Group-Hindenburg issue has stalled proceedings. The BJP, on the other hand, demanded that Rahul Gandhi apologize for insulting India in the United Kingdom.