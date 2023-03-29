Politics

Karnataka Assembly elections 2023: Election Commission to announce schedule today

Karnataka Assembly elections 2023: Election Commission to announce schedule today

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 29, 2023, 10:06 am 1 min read

The term of the 224-member Assembly will end on May 24 this year

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to announce the schedule for the 2023 Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections at 11.30 am on Wednesday. Notably, the term of the 224-member Assembly will end on May 24 this year. Currently, the Karnataka Assembly has 119 MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), 75 MLAs of Congress, and 28 MLAs of Janata Dal-Secular (JDS).

Ruling BJP yet to announce candidates

Ahead of the polls, Congress has started campaigning aggressively against the ruling BJP, announcing the first list of 124 nominees on Saturday. Another strong force in Karnataka, JDS, has announced candidates for 93 constituencies as of now. Meanwhile, CM Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said the BJP would release the list of candidates after the announcement of election dates.