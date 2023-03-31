India

Gujarat: 8 arrested for posters against PM Modi in Ahmedabad

Gujarat: 8 arrested for posters against PM Modi in Ahmedabad

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Mar 31, 2023, 01:49 pm 3 min read

Eight arrested in Gujarat's Ahmedabad over anti-Modi posters

Eight individuals have been arrested for putting Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao (remove Narendra Modi, save the country) posters in different parts of Ahmedabad in Gujarat, according to news agency ANI. As per the Ahmedabad Police, an official case has been filed against the eight accused, and further investigation into the matter is also underway.

Why does this story matter?

This development comes only a day after the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a poster campaign against Prime Minister Modi across the country in different languages.

To note, Gujarat is a stronghold of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Just last week, the Delhi Police arrested six people and filed 100 FIRs in connection with posters bearing the same message.

Similar posters appeared in Delhi last week

Last Wednesday, the Delhi Police arrested six individuals, including the owners of two printing presses, and filed 100 FIRs in connection with posters in the national capital that read Modi hatao, desh bachao. The police also removed 2,000 posters and seized 2,000 more after stopping a van leaving the headquarters of the AAP.

Reason behind arrests and Kejriwal's reaction

As per the police, the arrests were made for vandalizing public property and because the posters didn't carry the name of the printing press where they were printed, as per the law. Reacting to the arrests, Delhi CM stated that even the British did not apprehend those who put up posters against them during the independence movement in India.

Bhagat Singh pasted posters, no FIR was lodged: Kejriwal

"Bhagat Singh had pasted a lot of posters during the British rule, not a single FIR was lodged against him," AAP supremo and Delhi CM was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI. Furthermore, Kejriwal added, "Even before independence when freedom fighters used to put up posters, there were no FIRs or action against them by the British."

Details on AAP's 'Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao' campaign

To note, the AAP launched its Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao campaign in 11 languages nationwide. Other than in Hindi, Urdu, and English, posters have also been released in Punjabi, Gujarati, Telugu, Oriya, Bengali, Marathi, Malayalam, and Kannada. Meanwhile, India Today reported that an order for one lakh such posters was given to two different printing presses.

Twitter post with 'anti-Modi posters' by AAP

BJP responds to AAP's poster campaign

In response to AAP's offensive, the BJP also launched its poster under the banner Bhrashtachari Bachao Abhiyan (anti-corruption campaign). In the poster, numerous opposition leaders can be seen sharing a stage holding placards that read, "OBC chor hain, This won't go on, Modi illiterate, Different rules for family." Furthermore, it shows a section of BJP supporters down the stage shouting, "Modi, don't stop."

Twitter post by BJP