Politics

Probe Shah for calling Meghalaya's Conrad Sangma-government 'most corrupt': Congress

Probe Shah for calling Meghalaya's Conrad Sangma-government 'most corrupt': Congress

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 23, 2023, 01:28 pm 2 min read

In a public meeting, Amit Shah called the Meghalaya government the "most corrupt" in India

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Thursday said that he has written to the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to question Home Minister Amit Shah for calling the Meghalaya government the "most corrupt" in India. Reportedly, in a public speech on February 17, Shah alleged that the National People's Party (NPP) leader Conrad Sangma ran the "most corrupt government in the country."

Shah failed to act upon information regarding Meghalaya govt: Congress

In his letter, Ramesh said, "For some inexplicable reasons, the home minister, who is also the former national president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has failed to act upon the information regarding the corrupt practices and instances of the then Meghalaya government." He asserted that even with Shah's allegations, BJP still extended its support to Conrad Sangma's government for the second term.

BJP extended support to Sangma after election results

Before the Legislative Assembly polls, Shah said that the BJP broke its alliance with the NPP because "Meghalaya is one of the most corrupt states in the country due to the state government's inefficiency." However, the BJP bagged only two out of the 60 Assembly seats in the Meghalaya elections and later extended its support to the NPP government.