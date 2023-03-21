Politics

Centre's objection to budget 'unconstitutional': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi﻿ CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the Centre's objection to the proposed Delhi budget was "unconstitutional" and "completely groundless," reported NDTV. Speaking at Delhi's Legislative Assembly, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said that no central government had stalled the budget of any state until now. Notably, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had requested the Delhi government to resubmit the budget.

On Monday, the MHA issued a statement saying Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena had raised concerns of an "administrative nature" on the budget, keeping in view Delhi's fiscal interest. Reportedly, the budget had a high allocation for advertisement and less for infrastructure and other development projects. Delhi's Finance Ministry on Tuesday resent the budget to the Home Affairs Ministry, following which it was reportedly approved.

Addressing the Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal said, "In the Budget, Rs. 20,000 crore was allocated for infrastructure and Rs. 500 crore for advertisement. We never heard that 500 is more than 20,000." "They have kept a group of illiterate people from top to bottom," the CM added. Earlier on Tuesday morning, he accused the Centre of resorting to gundagardi for putting the budget on hold.