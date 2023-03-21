Politics

How did Amritpal Singh witness such a meteoric rise

How did Amritpal Singh witness such a meteoric rise

Written by Prateek Talukdar Mar 21, 2023, 07:28 pm 3 min read

Political experts say Amritpal Singh's emergence and foreseeable downfall will inadvertently help the AAP and the BJP

Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De (WPD) chief Amritpal Singh has grabbed the headlines for nearly a month now. Although he is reported to be a vocal critic of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, political experts say his emergence and likely downfall will benefit both parties by fracturing social cohesion in Punjab.

Why does this story matter?

Singh is on the run after the Punjab Police launched a manhunt for him nearly a month after Singh and his supporters attacked the Ajnala Police Station with swords and guns to free one of their arrested aides.

Amid the crackdown, intelligence agencies claimed that the radical preacher was brought to India by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to spread violence in India.

Who is Amritpal Singh Sandhu?

Singh, the youngest of three siblings, was born in 1993 in Amritsar's Baba Bakala tehsil of Jallupur Khera. He studied there until Class 10 and then reportedly enrolled in a polytechnic institute. In 2012, he moved to Dubai, where his father runs a transport business. He returned to India in August 2022 after the death of Deep Sidhu.

Deep Sidhu founded Waris Punjab De

Actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, who died in a road accident in February 2022, founded WPD in September 2021. He was also among the group that breached the Red Fort and hoisted the Nishan Sahib, which is considered sacred by Sikhs, on Republic Day in 2021, during the ongoing anti-farm laws protest. Singh, who was abroad then, reportedly grew close to Sidhu through social media.

Amritpal Singh announced as chief of Waris Punjab De

While Sidhu was alive, his associate, Harnek Singh Uppal alias Fauji, was the WPD's official head. Although Sidhu reportedly nominated Fauji for the position, Simranjit Singh Mann of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) announced Singh as the WPD's new chief in March 2022. Mann allegedly never discussed Singh's elevation with Sidhu's family. He never met Sidhu's family after his death, and neither did Singh.

Singh calls himself Bhindranwale's successor

Sigh's return saw a meteoric rise as he adopted a traditional Sikh appearance after previously being devoid of any conspicuous Sikh characteristics. He has positioned himself as the successor of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who led the Khalistan movement in the 1980s. However, Bhindranwale's sway over people had theological legitimacy as he was the 14th head of Damdami Taksal, an orthodox Sikh seminary.

Singh's religious legitimacy is disputed

Singh's rise to prominence was accelerated further when Varinder Singh, a preacher in Damdami Taksal's Ajnala chapter and former supporter of Singh, had a fallout with the WPD. Varinder then filed a case of abduction and assault against Singh and his associates and one of the accused, Lovepreet Singh alias Toofan was arrested. To free him, Singh and his supporters charged Ajnala Police Station.

AAP, BJP joined hands to stomp Amritpal

Even after the commotion at the police station, no action was taken against Singh for several weeks before the crackdown on Saturday. The action came after Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann met Home Minister Amit Shah on March 2. Interestingly, despite the fact that the AAP and BJP are rivals, it is believed that both parties are fanning the Khalistan issue as a diversionary tactic.