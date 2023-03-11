Politics

BRS protests after BJP leader makes 'derogatory' remarks against Kavitha

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 11, 2023, 06:54 pm 2 min read

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay has issued a statement saying his comment is a common phrase in the Telugu language (Photo credit: Twitter/@bandisanjay_bjp)

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) workers protested in New Delhi on Saturday after the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Telangana unit chief, Bandi Sanjay, allegedly made "derogatory" remarks against CM K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter, BRS MLC K Kavitha, reported ANI. In response, Bandi's office issued a statement saying his comment is a common phrase in the Telugu language and was not meant in a demeaning manner.

Bandi faces heat for remarks against Kavitha

According to reports, when Bandi was recently asked whether Kavitha would be arrested in the Delhi liquor policy scam case, he reporterdly replied, "Will they kiss her if not arrest her?" The BRS heavily criticized his comment,s and the official handle of the party tweeted, "Telangana is shocked by Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay's inappropriate comments against MLC Kavitha."

Common phrase used in Telugu: Bandi's office

Facing criticism over the remarks, Bandi's office earlier clarified, "Some statements made by Bandi Sanjay about three days ago are being blown out of proportion. This is a common phrase used in the Telugu language, which means if someone does a crime, would you appreciate or punish it." "This is a diversion tactic...as CM's daughter is summoned by the ED," the statement added.

ED questions Kavitha in connection with Delhi excise policy scam

Meanwhile, Kavitha is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam case. Reportedly, the main focus of the investigation would be the alleged role of the alleged "south cartel" comprising middlemen, businessmen, and politicians, including Kavitha, in formulating the now-scrapped controversial policy to help private players linked to the southern group.