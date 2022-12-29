India

Special CBI court sends Kochhars, Dhoot to 14-day judicial custody

Written by Prateek Talukdar Dec 29, 2022, 01:44 pm 1 min read

A special CBI court sent Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar, and Venugopal Dhoot to a 14-day judicial custody

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Thursday sent former ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar, and Videocon Group's founder and Chairman Venugopal Dhoot to judicial custody till January 10. The order came after the CBI didn't seek further custody for interrogation. The trio is accused in a money laundering case involving ICICI Bank and Videocon Group.

Why does this story matter?

Chanda Kochhar is accused of illegally favoring and sanctioning a slew of loans for Videocon since she took charge as MD-CEO in 2009.

Videocon borrowed a total of Rs. 40,000 crore from a consortium of 20 banks.

The loan taken from ICICI Bank turned into a non-performing asset (NPA) for the bank and allegedly benefited Kochhar and her family.