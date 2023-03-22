India

6 arrests, 100 FIRs over 'Modi hatao, desh bachao' posters

Written by Prateek Talukdar Mar 22, 2023, 11:38 am 2 min read

The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested six people and registered 100 FIRs in connection with posters calling for PM Modi's ouster

The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested six people, including two printing press owners, and registered 100 FIRs in connection with posters in the national capital that read Modi hatao, desh bachao, calling for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ouster. The police also removed 2,000 posters and seized 2,000 more by intercepting a van coming out from the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) headquarters.

Why does this story matter?

During the COVID-19 pandemic in May 2021, the Delhi Police arrested at least 30 people for posters critical of Modi's handling of the crisis.

The arrested included daily wagers, an e-rickshaw driver, among others. The posters read, "Modi ji, why were vaccines meant for our children sent abroad?"

The move drew widespread condemnation, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government accused of gagging dissenters.

Two printing press firms received orders for 50,000 such posters

Reportedly, the man arrested from the van said that his employer had asked him to deliver the posters to AAP's headquarters. He added that he made a similar delivery the previous day. Meanwhile, the police said that two printing press firms received orders for 50,000 such posters each, and their workers put up several of them on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Trying to find out where order was received from: Police

The police further said they are questioning those arrested to find out where they received the printing orders from. Three of those arrested were held from Delhi's central district, while one was nabbed from the west district. The FIRs were filed under the Prevention of Defacement of Public Property Act, and the Press and Registration of Books Act.

Modi government's dictatorship on peak: AAP

मोदी सरकार की तानाशाही चरम पर है‼️



इस Poster में ऐसा क्या आपत्तिजनक है जो इसे लगाने पर मोदी जी ने 100 F.I.R. कर दी?



PM Modi, आपको शायद पता नहीं पर भारत एक लोकतांत्रिक देश है।



एक पोस्टर से इतना डर! क्यों? pic.twitter.com/RLseE9Djfq — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 22, 2023

Why so scared of a poster: AAP questions Modi government

Reacting to the action, the AAP called it the peak of the Modi government's dictatorship. It asked what was so objectionable about the poster that it prompted 100 FIRs and why he was so afraid of it, adding that India is a democratic country.