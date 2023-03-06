India

Land-for-jobs scam: CBI questions ex-Bihar CM Rabri Devi in Patna

CBI has questioned formed Bihar CM Rabri Devi a day after son Tejashwi Yadav questioned central government in a letter to PM Narendra Modi

The Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) began questioning former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi at her residence in Patna, Bihar, in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam that took place during 2004-09. Interestingly, this comes a day after nine opposition leaders, including Devi's son and Bihar's Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, shot off a letter to PM Narendra Modi, alleging misuse of central probe agencies.

Why does this story matter?

The scam allegedly involves Devi, her husband, former Bihar CM, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) founder Lalu Prasad Yadav, and their daughters, among others.

They are accused of buying land at bargain prices in exchange for jobs during Yadav's tenure as Union railway minister from 2004-09.

Previously, the family also faced charges of fraud in the fodder scams in which Yadav was also jailed.

CBI questioning pertains to alleged IRCTC land-for-jobs scam

According to Hindustan Times, the CBI reached Devi's Patna residence to take her statement as part of the investigation into the alleged Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam—receiving land in exchange for Indian Railways jobs. Reportedly, this isn't a raid or search, as the CBI sought Devi's appointment. In the 2022 FIR, the CBI named Devi, Yadav, their daughters, and 12 others.

Visuals outside Rabri Devi's Patna house

CBI indicted seniors railway officials in the case

In the CBI chargesheet, filed in October last year, it was stated that the accused—in conspiracy with the then general manager and chief personnel officer of Central Railway—engaged certain individuals as substitutes in exchange for land either in their name or their relatives' name. It was acquired at prices lower than the circle rates at the time and much lower than the market rates.

Yadav accused of misusing powers as railway minister

The alleged scam took place between 2004 and 2009, during Yadav's tenure as the Union railway minister. The CBI's investigation suggested that, when there was no necessity for substitutes, certain candidates were considered for engagement. Moreover, there was no urgency for their employment—an important criterion for hiring substitutes—and these candidates joined duty much later after their appointments were approved; they were subsequently regularized, too.

Opposition leaders including Devi's son questioned Centre

Separately, leaders from eight opposition parties had recently written to PM Modi alleging misuse of central agencies like the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against opposition leaders. They also claimed that no such action had been taken against corrupt politicians who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The letter was signed by nine opposition leaders, including RJD leader and Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi.