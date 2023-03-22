Delhi

Delhi budget 2023 to be presented today after Centre's go-ahead

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Mar 22, 2023, 12:17 pm 3 min read

Kailash Gahlot to present the Delhi budget in Assembly

The Union Home Ministry officially approved the Delhi budget 2023 on Tuesday after clarification from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, allowing for its presentation in the Assembly on Wednesday. Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had lashed out at the central government for stalling the budget "unconstitutionally," claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) government did so for ego satisfaction.

Why does this story matter?

The Delhi budget has become the latest flashpoint in the ongoing feud between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre and the AAP-led Delhi government.

While the Centre blamed the Kejriwal government for wasteful budgetary allocations, the latter accused the former of "hooliganism" for blocking the budget.

Notably, the AAP has repeatedly accused the BJP of impeding work as part of its political plot.

AAP v/s BJP over Delhi budget

The Delhi budget was supposed to be presented in the Assembly on Tuesday. The AAP administration, however, was unable to do so after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) requested clarification on the allocation of funds for advertisements and infrastructure. Meanwhile, Kejriwal confirmed that the budget was approved "without any change" and questioned the move of sending it for clearance to the Centre.

Here's what Kejriwal said on Centre's take on Delhi budget

While speaking in the Assembly, the AAP chief claimed that the Central government's objection was an attack on the Constitution and a departure from tradition. Kejriwal said, "The Delhi government wants to work and not fight. We are tired of fighting, and it serves no one." "We want to work together with the prime minister; we do not want any tussle," he added.

Kejriwal takes digs at L-G, Centre

During his rant in the Assembly, the AAP chief also took digs at the Centre and the Delhi Lieutenant Governor﻿ (L-G) VK Saxena's office and said: "They said advertisement allocation was higher than that for infrastructure." "Uneducated people have been sitting from top to bottom. Which is more - Rs. 20,000 crore for infrastructure or Rs. 500 crore for advertisement?" added the Delhi CM.

Please don't stall Delhi's budget: Kejriwal writes to PM Modi

Kejriwal had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, urging him not to "stall" the national capital budget. "This is the first in the last 75 years that a state's budget has been stalled. Why are you upset with Delhiites?" stated Kejriwal. "Please don't stall Delhi's budget. With folded hands, Delhiites urge you to pass their budget," he added.

FM Gahlot to present Delhi budget

Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot is set to present the budget, which will reportedly focus on infrastructural projects aimed at modernizing and beautifying the national capital. Furthermore, the Delhi annual budget might also have a significant outlay for health and education, with estimates of nearly Rs. 80,000 crore amid an upsurge in tax revenue.