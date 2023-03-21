Delhi

Centre puts Delhi budget on hold; Kejriwal writes to Modi

Written by Prateek Talukdar Mar 21, 2023, 12:05 pm 3 min read

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, urging him "with folded hands" to pass the Delhi Budget for 2023-24. The Delhi budget has been stalled because the Centre said it has been waiting for a response from Kejriwal's government for four days regarding concerns raised by Delhi's Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) VK Saxena about budgetary allocations.

Why does this story matter?

Delhi's budget has become the latest flashpoint in the feud between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government.

While the Centre has blamed Kejriwal's administration for wasteful budgetary allocations, the AAP has accused the Centre of "hooliganism" over stopping the budget.

The AAP has repeatedly accused the BJP of impeding work as part of its political plot.

Why are you angry with Delhiites: Kejriwal to Modi

In a letter to Modi, Kejriwal said, "It is the first time in the country's 75-year history that a state budget has been stopped. Why are you angry with the people of Delhi?" "The people...urge you, with folded hands, to pass their Budget," he said.

Capital expenditure of 20% insufficient for Delhi: Centre

According to Central government sources, the draft budget has only a 20% allocation for capital expenditure, which is insufficient. Notably, the L-G flagged the government's spending on advertising, which has doubled in the last two years. Saxena has also questioned Kejriwal's government about denying Ayushman Bharat and other Central government schemes to Delhiites, and has been waiting for a reply for four days.

Ad expenditure saw a 3,787% jump in 9 years

The L-G observed that the Budget Estimate for advertising was Rs. 511.64 crore and the spending as per the Revised Estimate 2022-23 was Rs. 272.21 crore. In view of this, the L-G deemed the allocation for the Budget estimate of Rs. 557.24 crore as "unjustifiable." In nine years, ad spending increased by 3,787%, from Rs. 15 crore to Rs. 568 crore.

Ad spending 40 times than actual project cost

The L-G also highlighted that the cost of the Pusa bio-decomposer project was Rs. 41.62 lakh while the expenditure for advertising it was Rs. 16.94 crore. In view of the fiscal interest of Delhi, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) asked the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) to resubmit the budget after addressing the concerns raised by the L-G.

BJP indulging in 'gundagardi': Kejriwal

BIG BREAKING‼️



दिल्ली में कल बजट पेश नहीं होगा।



भारत के इतिहास में पहली बार ऐसा हुआ है कि कल Delhi Govt का Budget पेश होना था और आज शाम को केंद्र सरकार ने बजट पर रोक लगा दी है।



सीधे-सीधे गुंडागर्दी चल रही है।



-CM @ArvindKejriwal #News18IndiaChaupal pic.twitter.com/lQnA8z4ukD — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 20, 2023

MHA is lying: Delhi finance minister

Meanwhile, the Delhi government refuted the Centre's claim, saying that the allocation for advertising was the same as last year. Delhi's Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot said, "MHA is lying. The total budget of Delhi is Rs. 78,800 crores. Out of this, Rs. 22,000 crores are for infrastructure, while only Rs. 550 crores will be spent on advertisement."