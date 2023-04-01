Politics

Gehlot wants police to question Shah over 'frame Modi' remark

Apr 01, 2023

Ashok Gehlot says cops should question Amit Shah over his 'frame Modi' comment

Congress leader and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has dared Union Home Minister Amit Shah to name the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers, who the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader claimed, had pressured him to frame Narendra Modi in a fake encounter case when he was Gujarat's chief minister. Gehlot also urged the Delhi Police to send a notice to Shah regarding the matter.

Why does this story matter?

Gehlot's comments came just days after Shah alleged on Wednesday that the CBI forced him to frame Modi in a 2005 fake encounter case when the Congress was at the Centre.

The grand old party and the saffron brigade have been exchanging heavy blows ahead of the upcoming general election over issues like the Adani Group-Hindenburg Research controversy and Rahul Gandhi's London remarks.

Gehlot says Delhi Police should question Shah

Speaking to the news outlet NDTV, Gehlot stated that the Delhi Police had asked former Congress president Gandhi to give details of women in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) who alleged sexual harassment during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. He said the cops should also ask Shah to name the CBI officials who wanted him to "frame Modi" before he became the prime minister in 2014.

Delhi police arrived at Gandhi's door, sent notice: Gehlot

"What did the women tell Rahul Gandhi in Kashmir? That they have been abused [and] harassed. And what happened after that - Delhi Police arrived at Rahul Gandhi's door," Gehlot told NDTV. The Rajasthan CM added, "Rahul said he will respond to the cops' notice, but the police again arrived at his home."

'Will police question Shah like they questioned Gandhi?' asks Gehlot

"So will the Delhi police also send a notice to Amit Shah for saying that the CBI was putting pressure on him to frame Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an alleged fake encounter case in Gujarat...during the Congress-led UPA government?" Gehlot further questioned. "That's why I am asking, will the Delhi Police question Amit Shah like they questioned Rahul Gandhi?" he asked.

Details on Gandhi's 'women being sexually assaulted' remark

During the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra—a pan-India foot march—Gandhi in J&K had claimed "women were still being sexually assaulted. Nearly 45 days after the yatra ended, a Delhi Police squad knocked on Gandhi's doors thrice in five days to seek details of these alleged victims. The Congress claimed the police wouldn't do any of this if BJP leaders passed controversial remarks at public events.

CBI pressured me to frame Modi in fake encounter: Shah

Speaking at News18 Rising India Summit earlier this week on the opposition's allegations that the Centre misuses probe agencies against them, Shah stated, "A case was filed against me and the CBI arrested me." Furthermore, he alleged, "They said they would leave me if I name Narendra Modi." Notably, the BJP has also often alleged misuse of probe agencies when Congress was in power.

Gandhi should appeal in higher court, said Shah

On Gandhi's conviction in a 2019 defamation case—which led to his Lok Sabha disqualification—Shah stated that the former Congress president should appeal to a higher court instead of blaming PM Modi. "He has not appealed to take stay on his conviction. What kind of arrogance is this?... You want to continue to be MP and will also not go before the court," added Shah.