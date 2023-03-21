World

Trump failed to disclose gifts from India as president: Report

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 21, 2023, 04:46 pm 2 min read

Donald Trump received the most gifts in 2020 during his visit to India

Donald Trump failed to disclose 17 gifts worth over $47,000 from India during his tenure as the United States (US) president, according to a report by the US House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Accountability. As per the report, the gifts were given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, then President Ram Nath Kovind, and many other Indian leaders.

Yogi Adityanath among leaders who sent gifts to Trump

The report stated that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, then Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao sent gifts to Trump between 2018 and 2021. Besides Trump, his wife, Melania, his daughter, Ivanka, and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, also received gifts from India. Reportedly, Trump received the most gifts in 2020 during his visit to India.

PM Modi gifted designer jewelry to Trump's family

According to the report, Modi gifted Trump a "table, black marble with mother-of-pearl and stone inlay" worth $1,400 and cufflinks by designer Raghavendra Rathore worth $1,920. Meanwhile, Melania Trump was gifted a charm bracelet designed by Rathore worth $2,750. Ivanka Trump received "Painting on silk, reportedly by the Pichwai Painting Deccan School of India" worth $2,200 and a bracelet worth $2,450.

Check out Trump's 17 unreported gifts from India

Trump family received 17 unreported gifts from India. Total estimated value of gifts is more than $47,000 (Rs 3879403). Among these gifts were an $8,500 vase, a $4,600 model of the Taj Mahal.



Source: House oversight committee democrats pic.twitter.com/x9RdStQuba — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) March 18, 2023

Trump received 117 foreign gifts during his tenure

The findings are part of a broader investigation into Trump's failure to disclose gifts from foreign government officials while in office. The committee has alleged that the former president and his family received a total of 117 gifts worth $291,000 from several countries. Notably, in the US, federal officials are barred from keeping gifts from foreign governments worth more than $415.