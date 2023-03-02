Lifestyle

What is so special about these futuristic, ultra-modern cities

What is so special about these futuristic, ultra-modern cities

Written by Anujj Trehaan Mar 02, 2023, 02:46 pm 2 min read

We can't wait to spend a day or two in these cities

We are in an age where every single day a new technology is invented. And with that, it has become common for countries to propose new ideas and futuristic models to make the world a better place. From flying cars to floating cities, their wildest imaginations haven't known any barriers lately. Here are five futuristic cities set to be built around the world.

Amravati in India

Amravati shall become the new administrative capital of Andhra Pradesh, India. Its structure would resemble that of Lutyens' Delhi, with features including 60% area reserved for greenery and water. The builders have also proposed to convert light into electricity through photovoltaics, making it among the top sustainable cities in the world. Electric vehicles and water taxis may take over as modes of transportation.

BiodiverCity in Malaysia

BiodiverCity is a master plan by BIG that is all set to be built on the shores of Penang Island in Malaysia. The city is going to have a set of three artificial islands connected by a well-established and autonomous transportation network. Covering an area of 1,821 hectares, these islands will feature 4.6 kilometer-long public beaches, a 25-kilometer-long waterfront, and 242 hectares of parks.

Maldives Floating City in Maldives

Maldives has partnered with Waterstudio to build a floating city near its capital Male. The city may house 20,000 people and aims to become the world's first-ever floating city. As per the plan, Maldives Floating City will include 5000 low-rise hexagonal floating homes that will rise with the sea! From residential houses and hotels to restaurants and shops, it will have them all.

Telosa in the United States of America

The proposed US city of Telosa was announced in 2021 by billionaire Marc Lore. It will be a "15-minute city" with all amenities including hospitals, schools, goods and services providers, and workplaces only 15 minutes away from the residents. Other highlights of this project include more green spaces, renewable resources for power, the idea of "equitism," and banning permits for fossil fuel-driven vehicles.

The Line in Saudi Arabia

Proposed as a "linear" smart city in Saudi Arabia, The Line will feature no cars, streets, or carbon emissions! The city will run entirely on renewable energy, with a whopping 95% of land dedicated to nature. It would be 200 m wide, 170 km long, and 500 m above sea level, and shall accommodate about nine million people in 2030. Construction has already started.