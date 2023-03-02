Lifestyle

5 countries where applying for a Schengen visa is tricky

The Schengen visa is a type of tourist visa that allows travelers to visit most countries in the European Union, except Cyprus and Ireland. However, each country has its own requirements and procedures for granting Schengen visas, and some countries are known to be more strict or selective than others. Here are the top 5 countries with stricter Schengen visa requirements.

Sweden

Sweden has strict requirements for Schengen visas, particularly when it comes to documentation and proof of financial means. With 30% of Schengen Visa applications declined, this Scandinavian country had the highest Schengen Visa rejection rate in 2021. Sweden has been known to crack down on cases of Schengen visa abuse, where people obtain a visa for one purpose but use it for another.

Norway

Like all Schengen member states, Norway follows common rules and procedures when processing Schengen visa applications. The country considers various factors when processing the applications, such as the purpose of the visit, the duration of the stay, the applicant's financial situation, and the risk of overstaying. Norway, as of 2021, came second with 26.2% of 9,895 visa applications rejected.

France

France is selective when it comes to granting Schengen visas due to its concerns about illegal immigration. They require extensive documentation and proof of your itinerary and financial means. They also have a reputation for denying visas to people who have previously been refused entry to the country. As of 2021 data, France turned down 21.1% of the 652,331 applications they received.

Denmark

Denmark is another country that has a reputation for being selective when it comes to granting Schengen visas, particularly to nationals from countries with high rates of immigration and security concerns, such as those in Africa and Asia. The visa application process can be quite rigorous. As per 2021 data, the country rejected 21.1% of the 26,469 applications it received.

Belgium

Belgium is well-known for its chocolate and its high visa rejection rates. In 2021, the country ranked fifth in rejecting applications with 20.4% decline of 50,796 applications. They too require extensive documentation and proof of your itinerary and financial means. They are particularly strict when it comes to granting visas to people from countries in the Middle East and North Africa.