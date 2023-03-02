Lifestyle

Want Korean glass skin? Here's how you can get it

Written by Sneha Das Mar 02, 2023, 01:34 pm 3 min read

Korean glass skin refers to hydrated, plump and flawless skin

Koreans are known for their super flawless and clear skin that reflects like glass. A popular K-beauty trend, glass skin is defined as an exceptionally smooth and even-toned complexion that looks plump, hydrated, and lustrous. Popular on Instagram, this beauty look has also been spotted on Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone. Here's how you can achieve the luminous and crystal-clear look.

Start with double cleansing

A proper K-beauty routine is incomplete without double cleansing your skin. First, cleanse your face gently using micellar water or cleansing oil, and then follow up with a gentle foam wash or cream cleanser. This will help clean all makeup residues, dirt, and grime from the skin and revitalize dull skin. Double cleansing will also allow other skincare products to penetrate effectively.

Exfoliate your skin

To get proper clear and smooth skin, exfoliation is a must in your skincare regime. You can use an exfoliator packed with crushed walnut or gentle jojoba bead or opt for a chemical-based one containing glycolic or lactic acid. Exfoliate gently using circular motions to eliminate dead skin cells and reveal clear and healthy skin. You can use an exfoliator twice a week.

Use a good quality toner

While traditional Indian toners can get drying sometimes, K-beauty toners are made of hydrating ingredients that restore the skin's pH levels and allow better absorption of other products. You can go for a hydrating toner made with green tea, galactomyces, ginseng, and floral water. Use the 7-skin method and layer your toner around seven times to get plump, healthy, and moisturized skin.

Use an essence

Lightweight and watery in texture, a skin essence will add that extra amount of sheen and nourishment to your face and make you flaunt a dewy natural glow. Considered an integral part of Korean skincare, these beauty concoctions also help in reducing pigmentation and redness. Just take a few drops of the essence on your palms and press it gently on your skin.

Apply a serum and moisturizer

A serum is a must to use to achieve plump and glass-like skin. Choose a moisturizing face serum packed with vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and peptides to get a smooth and firm skin texture. These ingredients will also help in boosting skin collagen. Next, use a moisturizer packed with SPF, gotu kola or cica, nourishing botanical extracts, powerful hydrators, and antioxidants for glowing skin.

Use an eye cream and seal with face oil

If you have bags and dry patches under your eyes, use an eye cream or serum to hydrate the delicate under-eye area since it tends to get drier than the rest of your face. Next, use a face oil to seal in moisture and nourish your skin. This will also give a healthy-looking glow and flawless glass-like skin which you have always dreamt of.