A look inside the world's most luxurious resort

Written by Rishabh Raj Mar 02, 2023, 11:53 am 2 min read

Dubai's newest mega hotel is packed with a slew of luxe amenities

No country is as spectacular as Dubai when it comes to architecture and innovative building designs. From the sail-shaped Burj Al Arab hotel to the tallest building in the world, Burj Khalifa, Dubai's architecture has set the bar sky high. Adding another feather to its cap, Dubai has come up with Atlantis The Royal. Let's have a look inside this insanely beautiful ultra-luxury resort.

The resort houses 800 guest rooms, 231 private homes

Designed by global architectural leaders Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF) architects, the hotel boasts of nearly 800 guest rooms and some 231 private homes, each featuring a private balcony or terrace with views of the Arabian Gulf. The rooms are spacious and elegantly designed with modern furnishings, luxurious bedding, and state-of-the-art technology. The resort was opened to the public just in February 2023.

The resort features a luxury spa and wellness center

Located on the Palm Jumeirah island in Dubai, Atlantis The Royal welcomes you to an experience that will completely redefine your perspective of luxury. The resort features a luxury spa with 28 treatment rooms, including private suites for couples, offering a range of treatments and therapies. There is also a 24-hour wellness center, yoga studio, and outdoor pool for guests to unwind and rejuvenate.

The ultra-luxury hotel boasts several celebrity chef restaurants

The resort boasts an impressive array of dining options, including 17 restaurants, bars, and lounges, serving cuisines from around the world. From the fine dining experience at Hakkasan to the casual beachside restaurant at White Beach, there is something for everyone's palate. Also part of the fine dining experience are eight celebrity chef-helmed restaurants that offer a celestial level of service.

It took over $1 billion to construct the resort

The 1,500-foot-long and 550-foot-tall hotel required almost one million square feet of glass, around 1.6 million square feet of marble, and 7.8 million cubic feet of concrete to construct. It cost over a whopping $1 billion to construct this 43-floor hotel. Much of these materials were used for the resort's signature Sky Bridge, which serves as a visual anchor for the entire property.

What are the room charges and packages?

The most expensive accommodation in the Atlantis The Royal is Sky Pool Villa, which costs around Rs. 5.6 lakh, or 24,920 dirhams per night per room. The cheapest accommodation starts from 4,500 dirhams, which is around Rs. 1 lakh in Indian currency. Rest of the rooms at the ultra-luxury resort range majorly from Rs. 1.5 lakh to Rs. 2.5 lakh.