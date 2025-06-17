What's the story

Despite the SUV craze, there are plenty of amazing performance cars available, from budget-friendly hot hatches to high-end V-12 beasts.

The selection is vast and caters to different budgets.

Here are our favorite performance cars for 2025 (so far). More will undoubtedly join this list as the year goes on. But for now, these are our top picks.

Let's take a look.