5 best performance cars you can buy right now
What's the story
Despite the SUV craze, there are plenty of amazing performance cars available, from budget-friendly hot hatches to high-end V-12 beasts.
The selection is vast and caters to different budgets.
Here are our favorite performance cars for 2025 (so far). More will undoubtedly join this list as the year goes on. But for now, these are our top picks.
Let's take a look.
Car 1
Audi RS e-tron GT
The 2025 Audi RS E-Tron GT is a performance sedan that can go from 0-97km/h in just 2.4 seconds.
It packs a whopping 912hp and 1,026Nm of torque, coming from two electric motors and a massive battery pack.
The car also offers an incredibly smooth ride with top-notch materials used in its cabin, making it worth every penny.
Car 2
BMW Z4 M40i Handschalter
The 2025 BMW Z4 M40i with the Handschalter package is a pleasant surprise from the German automaker.
It features a B58 inline-six engine delivering 382hp and 500Nm of torque through a six-speed manual transmission, allowing it to go from 0-97km/h in just 4.2 seconds.
The lightweight and simple manual Z4 is an engaging sports car that stands among the best offerings from BMW right now.
Car 3
Ferrari 812C Spider
Ferrari's 12Cilindri Spider is a naturally aspirated V-12 passenger car that offers a whopping 819hp and 678Nm of torque.
It can go from 0-100km/h in just 2.9 seconds, reaching a top speed of up to 340km/h.
The Spider version provides an incredible driving experience, making it the ultimate grand tourer for long-distance cruising or tackling twisty roads with ease.
Car 4
Mercedes-Benz CLE53 AMG
The 2025 Mercedes-Benz CLE53 AMG is a mid-range performance car with a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine producing 443hp.
It can hit 97km/h in just about four seconds flat, making it one of the fastest cars on this list.
The CLE53 also impresses us with its quick steering, tight suspension, and impeccable body control, making it an underrated gem among performance cars of the year.
Car 5
Porsche 911 Carrera S
The new Porsche 911 Carrera S packs a punch with its 473hp and 529Nm of torque.
It can go from 0-97km/h in just 3.1 seconds, which makes it one of the fastest models on this list.
The facelifted model offers a blend of performance and comfort, with weighty steering and impeccable handling that make it an aspirational choice for car enthusiasts.