Ferrari 499P Modificata debuts as limited-run track-only hypercar

By Pradnesh Naik 08:57 pm Oct 29, 202308:57 pm

Ferrari 499P Modificata features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Ferrari)

Italian marque Ferrari has taken the wraps off the 499P Modificata for the global markets. This track-focused beast makes more power than the Le Mans-winning race car it is based on, the 499P Hypercar. The supercar maker is yet to confirm the number of units that will be produced for the limited-run race car. Here's a look at its best features.

Features full-width taillamp, fixed-type rear wing

To celebrate Ferrari's glorious victory in endurance racing, the 499P Modificata retains the overall silhouette of the 499P Hypercar. It features a sculpted bonnet with functional air scoops, an aggressive front air splitter, sleek LED headlights, and a large fixed-type rear wing with a carbon fiber fin attached at its center. It also gets a light-bar-like full-width LED taillamp and a carbon fiber diffuser.

Bespoke Pirelli tires derived from Formula 1 technology

To make sure the driver can extract the maximum performance available, the 499P Modificata rolls on lightweight forged wheels with bespoke Pirelli tires. These tires are made using technology from Formula 1, making them quick to warm up and providing consistent grip for longer durations.

Retains single-seater cockpit layout of 499P Hypercar

To provide an engaging driving experience to customers, the Ferrari 499P Modificata retains the single-seater cockpit layout of the race-winning hypercar. It gets a carbon fiber bucket seat, a six-point racing harness, a yoke-type multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters, and multiple toggle switches dedicated to various electronic racing aids. To ensure safety, this special track-only car features a tubular steel roll cage.

499P Modificata introduces Ferrari's 'Push to Pass' system

Without the need to comply with the stringent FIA regulations, the Ferrari 499P Modificata introduces the unique "Push to Pass" system. This electronic driving aid provides a performance boost with the additional 161hp from the KERS system for a limited duration.

Underpinned by carbon fiber monocoque chassis

To make sure the race car stays lightweight without compromising on the overall structural integrity, the 499P Modificata is underpinned by a carbon fiber monocoque chassis. It also features a state-of-the-art suspension setup that uses push-rod units with centrally-mounted shock absorbers and springs and anti-roll bars. The suspension also allows the carmaker to incorporate the brake-by-wire setup with the brand's energy recovery system (ERS).

Draws power from 3.0-liter, V6 hybrid powertrain

The Ferrari 499P Modificata draws power from the same 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 engine with an F1-derived electric motor used in the 499P Hypercar. The mill develops a combined maximum power output of 858hp. It is linked to a seven-speed sequential gearbox.

