Lamborghini reveals its most advanced track-only model: Check top features

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 14, 2023 | 12:05 am 3 min read

Lamborghini SC63 LMDh rolls on forged alloy wheels (Photo credit: Lamborghini)

Ahead of the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship, Lamborghini has showcased its contender, the SC63 LMDh race car at the ongoing Goodwood Festival of Speed in West Sussex, England. The hybrid coupe is the most advanced track-only model for the Sant'Agata Bolognese-based supercar maker, developing a maximum power of 671hp (as per FIA's regulations). Here's a look at its top features.

Why does this story matter?

Lamborghini has a rich and diverse heritage in motorsports and has had several appearances in the iconic 24 hours of Le Mans since 1975. Now, the Italian marque is planning a full-fledged entry in what is touted as the test of man and machine in the racing world, the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC). The automaker has revealed its contender, the SC63 LMDh.

The coupe features a tall rear wing and vertically-stacked headlights

As regulated by FIA, Lamborghini SC63 LMDh features an aerodynamic body with a fixed-type rear wing. The coupe flaunts vertically-stacked LED headlights with large Y-shaped DRLs, a sculpted bonnet with functional air scoops, a front air splitter, air vents on the fenders, a carbon fiber fin, and forged wheels. A large diffuser and Y-shaped LED taillamps grace the rear end.

It has a massive cooling system with eight different radiators

To keep the SC63 LMDh race car functioning at its peak performance during the 24-hour races, Lamborghini has engineered a massive cooling system with eight radiators, which include two intercoolers: one for the Energy Recovery System (ERS), and another for the Energy Storage System (ESS).

It sports a centrally-positioned single-seater cockpit

The Lamborghini SC63 LMDh has a centrally-positioned single-seater cockpit, as approved by the FIA. Although the interiors of the race car are not revealed, we believe it will feature a carbon fiber bucket seat, a six-point racing harness, a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters, and multiple toggle switches dedicated to various electronic racing aids. It complies with the new Le Mans hypercar regulations.

It draws power from a 3.8-liter V8 hybrid powertrain

As mandated by FIA, the Lamborghini SC63 LMDh draws power from a 671hp, 3.8-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine which is paired with a battery and motor generator unit (MGU). Although the gearbox is standard across all LMDh cars, the automaker has tweaked its ratios to suit its needs. The Power Unit (PU) is managed by a Bosch-sourced high-performance electronic control unit.

Who will drive the 2024 Lamborghini SC63 LMDh race car?

Lamborghini has disclosed the drivers for its 2024 Lamborghini SC63 LMDh race car in both FIA WEC and the IMSA series. The list currently includes the brand's factory drivers Mirko Bortolotti and Andrea Caldarelli, along with former Formula 1 drivers Daniil Kvyat and Romain Grosjean.

