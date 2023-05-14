Auto

BMW Motorrad reveals 2024 R 18 Roctane: Check top features

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 14, 2023, 03:54 pm 3 min read

BMW R 18 Roctane rides on designer alloy wheels (Photo credit: BMW Motorrad)

German marque BMW Motorrad has taken the wraps off the 2024 R 18 Roctane model for the global markets with a starting price tag of $18,695 (approximately Rs. 15.36 lakh). The cruiser motorcycle comes equipped with the brand's most powerful boxer-twin engine. It combines state-of-the-art technology with a retro-inspired design. The heavy-duty cruiser is fueled by a powerful 1,802cc, air-and-oil-cooled twin-cylinder engine.

Why does this story matter?

Since its inception in 1923, BMW Motorrad is primarily known for its air-cooled, two-cylinder, boxer engines.

Not only does the unique engine layout allows the automaker to stand out in a sea of motorcycles, but also provides dynamic handling characteristics.

While the R 18 was praised by critics for its traditional design, the bikemaker has now increased its appeal with the new Roctane variant.

The motorcycle features a blacked-out engine with dark chrome exhaust

On the design front, the 2024 BMW R 18 Roctane retains the overall silhouette of the standard model. It features a blacked-out engine with high-gloss black engine covers and dark chrome exhausts to provide a modern, stealthy look. It has a wide handlebar, round LED headlight, flat-type footrests, lockable panniers, a stepped-up seat, 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels, and diamond-shaped dual LED taillamps.

The cruiser features Black Storm Metallic paintwork as standard

To further accentuate the visual appeal, the new BMW R 18 Roctane features Black Storm Metallic paintwork as standard. The cruiser motorcycle can also be had in a Mineral Gray Metallic Matte or Manhattan Metallic Matte colors schemes as an option.

It comes equipped with Automatic Stability Control and riding modes

To ensure the safety of the rider, the BMW R 18 Roctane comes equipped with disc brakes, switchable Automatic Stability Control (ASC), cruise control, engine drag torque control, and three riding modes: Rain, Roll, and Rock. Suspension duties are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a swingarm with a cantilever suspension strut on the rear end.

It is offered with a 91hp, boxer-twin engine

Powering the all-new BMW R 18 Roctane is a potent 1,802cc, air/oil-cooled, boxer-twin engine that churns out a maximum power of 91hp and a peak torque of 158Nm. The mill is mated to a 6-speed gearbox, along with a propeller-style drive shaft.

2024 BMW R 18 Roctane: Pricing

In the US, the 2024 BMW R 18 Roctane carries a starting price tag of $18,695 (approximately Rs. 15.36 lakh). The motorcycle is available in three matte color options to differentiate it from the standard model. In our opinion, the new variant is for those who prefer to move around stealthily, unlike the attention-grabbing, chrome-rich, standard model.