RE Hunter 350 sells 1 lakh+ units: Should you buy?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 26, 2023, 03:13 pm 2 min read

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 features a semi-digital instrument cluster (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has surpassed the highly-coveted one lakh units sales milestone in India, within just six months since its debut in August last year. To recall, the retro-inspired scrambler also won the critically-acclaimed IMOTY or Indian Motorcycle Of The Year title for 2023. Based on the new J-series platform, it offers a balance between performance and efficiency.

Why does this story matter?

The Hunter 350 has become quite popular in India, thanks to its refined J-series platform and engine.

It helps reduce the overall noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) levels on the motorcycle, something not seen on older UCE (Unit Construction Engine)-based Royal Enfield bikes.

With modern safety features and a relatively affordable price tag, the scrambler is setting the sales chart on fire.

The retro-scrambler flaunts bar-end mirrors and a ribbed-pattern seat

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has a retro-scrambler design and sports a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a blacked-out round headlamp unit, a wide handlebar with optional bar-end mirrors, ribbed-pattern seat, grab rails, an upswept exhaust, and a circular LED taillamp. It houses a semi-digital instrument cluster with an optional Tripper Navigation unit. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch wire-spoked or alloy wheels, depending on the variant.

It is backed by a 20hp, 349cc J-series engine

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is offered with a highly-acclaimed 349cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder, 'J-series' engine that churns out 20.2hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 27Nm. The transmission duties on the scrambler motorcycle are taken care of by a 5-speed manual gearbox.

For rider safety, the motorcycle gets disc brakes and ABS

For rider safety, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 comes equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum/disc on the rear wheel, along with either a single-channel or dual-channel ABS for better braking performance. Suspension duties are carried out by 41mm telescopic forks on the front side and preload-adjustable dual shock absorbers on the rear end of the retro-inspired motorcycle.

Should you buy Royal Enfield Hunter 350?

In India, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 can be yours at Rs. 1.5 lakh for the base Retro variant and Rs. 1.72 lakh for the range-topping Metro Rebel model (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, you should definitely opt for the retro-inspired scrambler if you are looking for old-school looks with modern-age features such as dual-channel ABS and turn-by-turn navigation under Rs. 2 lakh.

