2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R goes official: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 21, 2022, 02:02 pm 2 min read

2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R gets Tire Pressure Monitoring System (Photo credit: KTM)

Austrian bikemaker KTM has launched the flagship model of its ADV range, the 1290 Super Adventure R, for the global markets with a sticker price tag of $20,299 (approximately Rs. 16.8 lakh). The ADV features reworked ergonomics over the outgoing model and gets radar-based electronics rider aids. The liter-class adventure tourer draws power from a potent 1,301cc, V-twin engine from the standard model.

Why does this story matter?

KTM is touted as one of the most popular bikemakers across the globe, with multiple victories in off-road racing events such as the Dakar cross-country rally, Motocross World Championship, and the FIM Cross-Country Rallies World Championship.

The 1290 Adventure is one of the most desired models in the liter-class segment and is usually the first choice for off-roading enthusiasts looking for an advanced motorcycle.

The ADV flaunts an upright windscreen and wire-spoked wheels

The 2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R has an overall aggressive silhouette and flaunts an angular LED headlamp with integrated DRLs, a wide handlebar with backlit switches, an upright windscreen, a muscular 23-liter 3-part fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, a bash plate, a side-slung exhaust, and a sleek LED taillamp. The ADV packs a 7.0-inch TFT instrument cluster and rides on wire-spoked wheels.

It draws power from a 1,301cc, V-twin engine

The 2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R is backed by a 1,301cc, liquid-cooled, 75-degree, V-twin engine that is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a PASC slipper clutch. The mill develops 158hp of maximum power and 138Nm of peak torque.

The motorcycle is equipped with radar-based adaptive cruise control

For rider safety, the 2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, radar-based adaptive cruise control, multi-mode traction control, and off-road-focused riding modes. The suspension duties are taken care of by 48mm "WP XPLOR" inverted forks on the front and a "WP XPLOR" mono-shock unit on the rear.

2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R: Pricing

In the US market, the 2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R can be yours for a price tag of $20,299 (approximately Rs. 16.8 lakh), excluding the $655 freight charges. The deliveries of the flagship ADV are expected to begin by early 2023.