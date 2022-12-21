Auto

Hyundai IONIQ 5 bookings open: Should you order the EV?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 21, 2022, 10:53 am 2 min read

Hyundai IONIQ 5 features Bose sound system (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai has officially taken the wraps off the IONIQ 5 in the Indian market. Bookings for the electric hatchback are now open and you can pre-book one against a token amount of Rs. 1 lakh. Unlike Kia's EV6, IONIQ 5 will arrive on our shores via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route and is expected to cost around Rs. 50 lakh mark (ex-showroom).

Why does this story matter?

The IONIQ 5 has bagged the much-coveted "World Car of the Year" award for 2022. It has become one of the most sought-after EVs in the global markets for Hyundai.

With India slowly warming up to electrification, the automaker decided to bring its award-winning electric hatchback to our shores to gain from the growing trend.

But is it worth booking now? Let's find out.

A quick look at Hyundai IONIQ 5 EV

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 flaunts an 80s-inspired design with LED headlights, quad LED DRLs, a black band in place of a grille, designer wheels, and pixilated LED taillights. Inside, the EV has a spacious five-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard layout, powered front seats, dual-zone climate control, and Level 2 autonomous driving support. The technical specifications are yet to be disclosed for India.

The hatchback features eco-processed upholstery and Level 2 ADAS functions

The IONIQ 5 features eco-processed upholstery made using bio-components extracted from sugarcane, corn, and flaxseed oil. It also uses eco-friendly materials and recycled plastics. The EV is equipped with Level 2 ADAS functions such as collision avoidance, lane-keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, driver attention detection, high-beam assist, and radar-based adaptive cruise control with Level 2 autonomous driving. It also gets a Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) reverse-charging feature.

Which EVs will it rival in India?

When launched, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 will go up against the likes of the BMW i4, Kia EV6, BYD Atto 3, MG ZS EV, and Volvo XC40 Recharge in the Indian market.

Should you pre-book the IONIQ 5 now?

Hyundai is yet to reveal the pricing of the IONIQ 5 in India. The order books are now open and the EV can be booked against a token amount of Rs. 1 lakh. If you are planning to buy an all-electric hatchback at around Rs. 50 lakh mark (ex-showroom), we would recommend you to pre-book the IONIQ 5 to avoid a long waiting period.