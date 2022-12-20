Auto

Hero XPulse 200T 4V goes official at Rs 1.26 lakh

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 20, 2022, 07:43 pm 2 min read

The XPulse 200T 4V has 276mm front disc and a 220mm rear disc, mated to single-channel ABS (Photo credit: Hero MotoCorp)

Hero MotoCorp has launched the XPulse 200T 4V as its latest commuter in India. It costs Rs. 1,25,726 (ex-showroom Mumbai). The bike looks sportier look than the 2-valve model thanks to gaitered front forks, a small fly screen above the LED headlight, and a body-color painted head casing. It houses a 199.6cc single-cylinder oil-cooled motor, a 4-valve setup, and a five-speed gearbox.

Hero MotoCorp has finally revealed the XPulse 200T 4V after much anticipation and teasers.

The brand's updated commuter comes with mechanical and cosmetic updates, along with a marginal price bump over the previous model.

It is slightly more expensive (Rs. 1,036) than the 2V model. However, a more powerful engine and 4-valve setup seem to justify the price hike.

The bike sports a two-tone paint scheme

The XPulse 200T 4V bears a two-tone paint scheme, a body-color painted head casing, gaitered front forks, a small fly screen above the LED headlight, and a rear tail rack with a tubular grab rail. The bike gets 17-inch cast-alloy rims, a scooped seat, and side panels. It is offered in Sports Red, Matt Funk Lime Yellow, and Matt Shield Gold colorways.

The XPulse 200T 4V runs on a 199.6cc engine

The XPulse 200T 4V draws power from a BS6-compliant 199.6cc single-cylinder oil-cooled motor, which is linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox. It gets a 4-valve setup and generates 19.1bhp of maximum power and 17.3Nm of peak torque.

It flaunts an LCD instrument console with navigation alerts

The XPulse 200T 4V comes with an LED headlight, a USB charging port, a gear indicator, and a side stand sensor. It boasts a Bluetooth-enabled LCD instrument console with smartphone connectivity for turn-by-turn navigation and call alerts. The bike gets 37mm telescopic front fork and a seven-step adjustable rear mono-shock. It carries 276mm and 220mm front and rear discs, respectively, mated to single-channel ABS.

XPulse 200T 4V: Pricing

In India, the XPulse 200T 4V bears a price tag of Rs. 1,25,726 (ex-showroom Mumbai). Hero is offering the commuter in three paint schemes.