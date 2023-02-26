Auto

Bounce Infinity E1 Limited Edition v/s TVS iQube: A comparison

Bounce Infinity E1 Limited Edition v/s TVS iQube: A comparison

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 26, 2023, 01:15 pm 3 min read

Both EVs roll on 12-inch alloy wheels

Bengaluru-based EV start-up Bounce has introduced the 'Limited Edition' version of its Infinity E1 scooter in India with a price tag of Rs. 96,800 (ex-showroom). The scooter goes up against an established rival in the form of TVS iQube at that price point. Both e-scooters get riding modes and regenerative braking for added safety. However, which one is the better choice?

Why does this story matter?

First announced in December 2021, the Bounce Infinity E1 was one of the first offerings in the EV segment to offer a monthly subscription on its battery packs.

To further increase its appeal, the homegrown EV start-up has introduced a 'Limited Edition' for the e-scooter in India this month.

It rivals the TVS iQube in the premium electric scooter category on our shores.

TVS iQube is more pleasing to the eye

Bounce Infinity E1 Limited Edition flaunts dark gray/silver stripes on the side panels, a circular LED headlamp unit, a wide handlebar, a single-piece seat, and a 'Limited Edition' badge underneath the grab rail. TVS iQube sports an apron-mounted sleek LED headlamp, a small wind deflector, squarish mirrors, a flat footboard, and an LED taillamp. Both scooters ride on 12-inch alloy wheels.

TVS iQube packs a more powerful electric motor

The Bounce Infinity E1 Limited Edition draws power from a 1.5kW hub-mounted motor linked to a 1.9kWh swappable battery pack. The TVS iQube runs on a 4.4kW hub-mounted motor that is paired with either a 3.04kWh battery pack (iQube and iQube S) or a 4.56kWh unit (iQube ST). The former promises a range of 85km, while the latter can do up to 145km.

Both scooters are equipped with telescopic front forks

In terms of rider safety, the Bounce Infinity E1 gets disc brakes on both wheels, while the TVS iQube gets a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel. Both scooters offer a combined braking system, riding modes, and regenerative braking. Suspension duties on both EVs are handled by telescopic front forks and dual rear shock absorbers.

Which one should you buy?

The Bounce Infinity E1 Limited Edition can be yours at Rs. 96,800, while the TVS iQube starts at Rs. 99,130 (all prices, ex-showroom) in India. The Infinity E1 offers an option of a swappable battery pack. However, our vote favors the iQube as it has a traditional scooter silhouette, a powerful electric motor, and a better riding range, making it an overall value-for-money proposition.