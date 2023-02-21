Auto

Bounce Infinity E1 Limited Edition launched at Rs. 96,800

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Feb 21, 2023

The scooter promises 85km of range (Photo credit: Bounce)

Bounce has introduced the 'Limited Edition' version of its Infinity E1 scooter in India. It is based on the top-end variant. Barring a few cosmetic changes such as stripes and special badging, the two-wheeler remains visually unchanged. It is fueled by an electric powertrain with a swappable battery pack and promises a range of up to 85km on a single charge.

Why does this story matter?

The Bounce Infinity E1 Limited Edition boasts very few changes over the standard scooter on sale in India.

It is meant for a niche clientele seeking exclusivity and commercially makes no sense considering the goods on offer.

In place of the special edition vehicle, buyers should opt for models such as TVS iQube and the Ola S1.

The scooter offers full-LED illumination

The Bounce Infinity E1 Limited Edition flaunts dark gray/silver stripes on the side panels, a blacked-out floorboard, and a 'Limited Edition' badge beneath the grab rail. The scooter packs an all-LED setup for lighting, a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console, and rides on alloy wheels. It is offered in Sparkle Black, Desat Silver, Comet Gray, Sporty Red, and Pearl White shades.

It attains a top speed of 65km/h

The Bounce Infinity E1 Limited Edition packs a 1.5kW hub motor linked to a 1.9kWh swappable battery pack. The scooter hits a top speed of 65km/h and delivers a range of up to 85km on a single charge.

It gets two riding modes

In terms of safety equipment, the Bounce Infinity E1 Limited Edition is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with a combined braking system. It also gets two riding modes: Power and Eco. Suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Bounce Infinity E1 Limited Edition: Pricing

In India, the Bounce Infinity E1 Limited Edition sports a price figure of Rs. 96,799. This makes it Rs. 16,800 more expensive than the top-end (with battery) variant (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).