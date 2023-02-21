Auto

Yamaha Fascino and RayZR, with new features and colors, launched

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Feb 21, 2023

The scooters now come with an OBD-II sensor

Japanese automaker Yamaha has launched the 2023 versions of its Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid and Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid scooters in India. The two vehicles get new color options and come with an OBD-II sensor for tracking engine health. They draw power from a 125cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that makes 8hp of power, and their styling remains unaltered.

Why does this story matter?

In the Indian market, Yamaha is considered to be one of the most popular two-wheeler manufacturers.

For the year 2023, the firm has updated its Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid and Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid scooters with new colors and features, and also hiked their prices.

However, the sales of the vehicles are unlikely to be affected much.

The scooters offer full-LED illumination

The Yamaha Fascino and Ray ZR have an indicator/headlight-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat with a grab rail, and a side-mounted exhaust. The scooters pack an all-LED lighting setup and a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster with support for the Yamaha Y-Connect app. They are available in new colors, including Dark Matte Blue, Matte Black, and Light Gray Vermillion.

They are backed by an E-20 fuel-compliant engine

The Yamaha Fascino and Ray ZR run on an E-20 fuel-compliant, 125cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled mill linked to an electric motor and automatic gearbox. The engine generates 8hp of power and a peak torque of 10.3Nm.

They get telescopic front forks

The Yamaha Fascino and Ray ZR are equipped with a disc/drum brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear wheel, and a combined braking system for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the scooters are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

How much do they cost?

The 2023 Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid starts at Rs. 78,600 and goes up to Rs. 91,030. Meanwhile, the Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid falls in the price bracket of Rs. 82,730-93,530 (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).