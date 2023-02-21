Auto

Porsche's limited-run 911 GT3 RS pays homage to Carrera RS

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Feb 21, 2023, 12:32 pm 2 min read

Deliveries of Porsche 911 GT3 RS Tribute to Carrera RS will start soon (Photo credit: Porsche)

German automaker Porsche has revealed its limited-run '911 GT3 RS Tribute to Carrera RS' in the US. Its deliveries will commence in the country in the coming weeks. The car flaunts bespoke styling elements both inside and out, and an upgraded suspension setup. It is backed by a 4.0-liter, naturally-aspirated, liquid-cooled, engine that puts out a maximum power of 518hp.

Why does this story matter?

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS Tribute to Carrera RS pays homage to the company's legendary 1973 911 Carrera RS 2.7 model.

The vehicle's head-turning looks, 'cutting edge' aerodynamics, and incredible performance will surely endear it to buyers in the US.

Customers will also get special accessories including a pair of 1:43 scale model cars and custom license plate frames.

The car has magnesium wheels and massive rear wing

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS Tribute to Carrera RS has a sloping roofline, a hood with black stripes, oval-shaped headlights, and a wide air vent. It is flanked by Python Green-colored mirror caps, magnesium wheels finished in Python Green and GT3 RS graphics. A massive wing with Porsche and RS logos, a full-width taillamp, and dual exhaust tips grace the rear end.

It runs on a 518hp, 4.0-liter engine

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS Tribute to Carrera RS is fueled by a 4.0-liter, liquid-cooled, naturally-aspirated, engine that generates a maximum power of 518hp and 465Nm of peak torque. The motor is linked to a 7-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

The vehicle gets anti-roll bars and illuminated doorsill guards

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS Tribute to Carrera RS offers a luxurious cabin with illuminated doorsill guards that read "Tribute to Carrera RS," Python Green stitching on the seats, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a center console lid embossed with the 'RS' logo and a touchscreen infotainment panel. Carbon fiber anti-roll bars and multiple airbags ensure the passengers' safety.

Porsche 911 GT3 RS Tribute to Carrera RS: Pricing, availability

In the US, the Porsche 911 GT3 RS Tribute to Carrera RS carries a price tag of $314,000 (around Rs. 2.6 crore). The company will begin deliveries of the car within a few weeks.