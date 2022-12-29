Auto

#AutoBytes: Top 5 performance cars launched in India in 2022

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 29, 2022

With a vast variety of car and bike launches, the year 2022 has been one of the busiest for the Indian automotive industry. This year was a delight for motoring enthusiasts, with the likes of Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maserati, Porsche, and a few others bringing their top performance-oriented cars to our shores. Here's a look at our top five picks in the performance car category.

Porsche 911 GT3

Porsche 911 GT3 will set you back by Rs. 2.55 crore (ex-showroom). The supercar flaunts a carbon fiber bonnet with air vents, oval-shaped LED headlamps with DRLs, a swan neck-shaped rear wing, and forged alloy wheels. Inside, it gets a two-seater cabin with leather upholstery and a multifunctional 3-spoke steering wheel. It is backed by a 3.0-liter, naturally-aspirated, flat-six engine that makes 503hp/470Nm.

Maserati MC20

Maserati MC20 costs Rs. 3.5 crore (ex-showroom) in India. The coupe sports sleek LED headlights, butterfly-wing doors, dual exhaust tips, and a large grille with the iconic 'Trident' logo. On the inside, the two-seater cabin has Alcantara upholstery, carbon fiber seats, and a flat-bottomed steering wheel with paddle shifters. It is fueled by a 3.0-liter, Nettuno V6 engine that churns out 630hp/730Nm.

Lamborghini Urus Performante

Lamborghini Urus Performante has a price tag of Rs. 4.22 crore (ex-showroom). The performance SUV gets a carbon fiber hood with air vents, a large grille, Y-shaped LED taillights, and quad exhaust tips. The four-seater cabin has premium leather upholstery, racing-type bucket seats, and Lamborghini Infotainment System III with two touchscreen panels. It draws power from a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine that generates 666hp/850Nm.

McLaren GT

Mclaren GT can be yours at a sticker price of Rs. 4.5 crore (ex-showroom). The coupe flaunts sleek headlights, a sloping roofline, designer alloy wheels, and two large butterfly doors. The car has a two-seater cabin with carbon fiber seats, Jet Black Nappa leather upholstery, and Satin Chrome trims on the dashboard. It runs on a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 engine that develops 612hp/630Nm.

Ferrari 296 GTB

Ferrari 296 GTB carries a price tag of Rs. 5.4 crore (ex-showroom). The hypercar features an all-LED lighting setup, 20-inch alloy wheels, and an active spoiler. Inside, it has two bucket-type seats, Alcantara upholstery, and a flat-bottomed steering wheel with paddle shifters. It is powered by an 818hp/740Nm, 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V6 engine which is linked to an electric motor and a 7.45kWh battery pack.