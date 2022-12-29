Auto

Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 launched at Rs. 2.1 crore

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 29, 2022, 01:44 pm 2 min read

Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 draws power from a 3.3-litre, V6 diesel engine (Photo credit: Toyota)

Japanese auto giant Toyota has launched its flagship SUV, the Land Cruiser LC300 in India with a sticker price tag of Rs. 2.1 crore (ex-showroom). The full-size SUV is the most expensive and luxurious model for the brand on our shores. To recall, the company opened the order books for the four-wheeler in August this year against a token of Rs. 10 lakh.

Why does this story matter?

The Land Cruiser has been one of the most important models for Toyota, ever since its inception in 1951.

The SUV is hugely popular in the Middle Eastern, Russian, Australian as well as African market.

The updated LC300 model (J300) is underpinned by the brand's New Global Architecture (TNGA-F) platform which is designed to reduce overall weight while increasing structural rigidity.

The SUV flaunts tri-beam LED headlights and 20-inch alloy wheels

The Toyota Land Cruiser follows the brand's aggressive design philosophy and flaunts an imposing chrome-slatted grille, tri-beam LED headlights with integrated L-shaped DRLs, a wide air dam, and bumper-mounted fog lights. The SUV is flanked on the sides by ORVMs, roof rails, flared wheel arches, and 20-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler are available at the rear end.

It is backed by a 3.3-liter, V6 diesel engine

The Toyota Land Cruiser is powered by a 3.3-liter, liquid-cooled, twin-turbocharged, V6 diesel engine that churns out a maximum power of 305hp and a peak torque of 700Nm. The transmission duties on the SUV are handled by a 10-speed automatic gearbox, with an all-wheel-drive system.

The car features an electric sunroof and ambient lighting

On the inside, the Toyota Land Cruiser has a luxurious seven-seater cabin and features a dual-tone black-and-beige dashboard, premium leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, an electric sunroof, multi-zone climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV packs a 14-speaker JBL sound system and a 12.3-inch infotainment panel with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.

Toyota Land Cruiser: Pricing

In India, the Toyota Land Cruiser arrives via the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route. The full-size SUV carries a sticker price tag of Rs. 2.1 crore (ex-showroom). It can be booked via the brand's dealerships on our shores against a token of Rs. 10 lakh.