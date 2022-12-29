Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 launched at Rs. 2.1 crore
Japanese auto giant Toyota has launched its flagship SUV, the Land Cruiser LC300 in India with a sticker price tag of Rs. 2.1 crore (ex-showroom). The full-size SUV is the most expensive and luxurious model for the brand on our shores. To recall, the company opened the order books for the four-wheeler in August this year against a token of Rs. 10 lakh.
Why does this story matter?
- The Land Cruiser has been one of the most important models for Toyota, ever since its inception in 1951.
- The SUV is hugely popular in the Middle Eastern, Russian, Australian as well as African market.
- The updated LC300 model (J300) is underpinned by the brand's New Global Architecture (TNGA-F) platform which is designed to reduce overall weight while increasing structural rigidity.
The SUV flaunts tri-beam LED headlights and 20-inch alloy wheels
The Toyota Land Cruiser follows the brand's aggressive design philosophy and flaunts an imposing chrome-slatted grille, tri-beam LED headlights with integrated L-shaped DRLs, a wide air dam, and bumper-mounted fog lights. The SUV is flanked on the sides by ORVMs, roof rails, flared wheel arches, and 20-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler are available at the rear end.
It is backed by a 3.3-liter, V6 diesel engine
The Toyota Land Cruiser is powered by a 3.3-liter, liquid-cooled, twin-turbocharged, V6 diesel engine that churns out a maximum power of 305hp and a peak torque of 700Nm. The transmission duties on the SUV are handled by a 10-speed automatic gearbox, with an all-wheel-drive system.
The car features an electric sunroof and ambient lighting
On the inside, the Toyota Land Cruiser has a luxurious seven-seater cabin and features a dual-tone black-and-beige dashboard, premium leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, an electric sunroof, multi-zone climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV packs a 14-speaker JBL sound system and a 12.3-inch infotainment panel with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.
Toyota Land Cruiser: Pricing
In India, the Toyota Land Cruiser arrives via the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route. The full-size SUV carries a sticker price tag of Rs. 2.1 crore (ex-showroom). It can be booked via the brand's dealerships on our shores against a token of Rs. 10 lakh.